2024 South Florida Seafood Festival: A Coastal Feast Awaits at Wynwood Marketplace

The flavors of South Florida’s coastal culinary scene will take center stage on Sunday, November 10, 2024, as the South Florida Seafood Festival returns for its eleventh year, debuting at the dynamic Wynwood Marketplace. Hosted by SWARM, this eagerly anticipated event promises a seafood lover's paradise, offering a unique blend of fresh catches, live music, and family-friendly activities.
Prepare to indulge in a vast selection of delectable seafood dishes served by over 30 pop-up vendors. From lobster rolls and ceviche to hearty crab legs and paella, this event is a culinary journey through the finest that South Florida has to offer. Local restaurants and chefs will showcase their talents with an array of seafood creations that embody the essence of coastal living.
But the festival isn't just about food—it’s an immersive experience where foodies, families, and fun-seekers unite. Expect live cooking demonstrations from some of Miami’s top chefs, offering festival-goers the chance to watch culinary magic unfold before their eyes. And don’t miss out on the expertly crafted cocktails served by Miami's top mixologists, featuring fresh, locally-inspired ingredients.
In addition to the mouthwatering seafood, the South Florida Seafood Festival will feature live entertainment, including local bands that will have the crowd dancing all day long. Families with children will love the kid-friendly inflatable zone, while those looking for a more exclusive experience can enjoy the VIP area.
The VIP experience includes unlimited complimentary cocktails, access to a tented lounge area with a DJ, private air-conditioned bathrooms, and relaxing lounge and picnic seating. It’s the perfect way to elevate your day at the festival, complete with great music and an exclusive ambiance.
One of the event’s standout features is the Kitchen Lab, where six of Miami’s finest chefs will demonstrate their culinary expertise in live cooking demos. These talented chefs will prepare innovative seafood dishes that highlight the diversity and abundance of South Florida’s coastal offerings. Festival-goers will not only watch these culinary maestros at work but also enjoy samples of their extraordinary creations.
With the generous support of Stella Artois, Nütrl, Kona Big Wave, Romero Ru, and Avorza Vodka, the 2024 South Florida Seafood Festival promises an elevated experience at every turn. Whether you’re a local or visiting Miami, this event is the perfect way to enjoy a day of seafood, entertainment, and exploration.
Tickets for the festival are available at an early bird rate HERE, and attendees are encouraged to purchase in advance to secure their spot. Prices will increase at the door, and entry is not guaranteed, so be sure to act quickly. Children under 12 enter free, making this a fun and affordable outing for families.
