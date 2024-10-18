2024 South Florida Seafood Festival: A Coastal Feast Awaits at Wynwood Marketplace

Prepare to indulge in a vast selection of delectable seafood dishes served by over 30 pop-up vendors. From lobster rolls and ceviche to hearty crab legs and paella, this event is a culinary journey through the finest that South Florida has to offer. Local restaurants and chefs will showcase their talents with an array of seafood creations that embody the essence of coastal living.

But the festival isn't just about food—it’s an immersive experience where foodies, families, and fun-seekers unite. Expect live cooking demonstrations from some of Miami’s top chefs, offering festival-goers the chance to watch culinary magic unfold before their eyes. And don’t miss out on the expertly crafted cocktails served by Miami's top mixologists, featuring fresh, locally-inspired ingredients.