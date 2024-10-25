Empowering Women: 'Girls on the Walk' Event Promotes Wellness and Community at The Falls

On October 26th, from 9 AM to 1 PM, The Falls is hosting "Girls on the Walk," a fun event in partnership with its retailers and restaurants, including Life Time at The Falls.
The Falls has partnered with its retailers and restaurants, including Life Time at The Falls, to host Girls on the Walk (@onthewalkmiami). This Instagram group brings together women from all over Miami to embrace an active, healthy lifestyle. Through regular group walks, they promote self-love, wellness, and community engagement.
Life Time, the renowned athletic lifestyle club known for its commitment to promoting a healthy, happy way of life through health, fitness, nutrition, and an overall balanced lifestyle, is proud to host Girls on the Walk, whose mission aligns perfectly with Life Time’s mission and values.
The event will kick off with participants walking two laps around the center before visiting participating retailers for exclusive offers and trackable discounts. Each retailer will provide a special incentive, and participants who visit all partner stores will be entered into a raffle for exciting prizes, including merchandise and swag.
Life Time will provide mimosas, mocktails, light healthy bites, and recovery services on its outdoor patio starting at 10:30 AM, further enhancing the event’s wellness and social atmosphere. To add an extra layer of self-care, Life Time’s LifeSpa is offering $25 spa discount cards to participants.
This event is more than just shopping (retail therapy)—it's about promoting a balanced lifestyle, from fitness to fashion, while building meaningful connections among Miami’s women. We would love for you to cover the event and help spread the word about this empowering, fun gathering.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!