Patricia Silverstein Honored at Dominican Women’s Development Center 36th Annual Gala

Patricia Silverstein, Founder and President of the Silverstein Dream Foundation and Board Member of The Cure Alliance was honored at the 36th Annual Dominican Women’s Development Center Gala, “Building Futures”.
The honorees at the Gala were Patricia Silverstein (Health & Philanthropy Visionary Award), Ana Cepin (Health Educator & Provider Award), Pat Wang (Heathcare Leadership Award), Clarissa Molina (Building Futures Award). The Emcee at the Gala was Cathleen Trigg-Jones (Founder & CEO, iWoman).
Founded by Patricia Silverstein and Roger Silverstein the Silverstein Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization with the unique mission to support Diabetes cure and Prevention medical focused research programs.
For more information, please visit
I: @ the_hamptons_garden_gala
The Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 and today the largest independent Dominican founded organization in the United States.
It was created to counteract gender subordination by promoting self-sufficiency, advancing educational goals, and engendering the necessary skills and self-esteem to transform individual lives and communities.
DWDC has grown from a small group of committed young Dominican women who met in a nearby church, to a full-fledged agency with strong linkages to the more established community organizations and local institutions.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!