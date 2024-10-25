Patricia Silverstein Honored at Dominican Women’s Development Center 36th Annual Gala

The Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 and today the largest independent Dominican founded organization in the United States.

It was created to counteract gender subordination by promoting self-sufficiency, advancing educational goals, and engendering the necessary skills and self-esteem to transform individual lives and communities.

DWDC has grown from a small group of committed young Dominican women who met in a nearby church, to a full-fledged agency with strong linkages to the more established community organizations and local institutions.