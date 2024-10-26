Spooky Season in the Big Apple: Thrilling Halloween Events in NYC

As the leaves turn and the air gets that crisp, spooky bite, New York City morphs into a playground of thrills and chills. Halloween isn’t just a day here; it’s a month-long celebration where the streets hum with a unique energy and the spirit of the season leaps from every corner.
Picture this: Spooky activities that make your heart race, ghost tours that send shivers down your spine, and festive gatherings that light up the night like a scene from a movie.
Whether you’re a thrill-seeker looking for bone-rattling scares or just wanting some festive fun, NYC has a wickedly good lineup of events this October.
So, grab your favorite costume (or just some killer face paint) and get ready to dive into the most exciting, frightful, and downright fun happenings in the city that never sleeps. Trust me, you won't want to miss it!
A Night to Remember: Prepare to be immersed in a tale of deception and betrayal. This isn’t just a performance; you’ll become part of the story, navigating twists and turns alongside fellow guests as you work to uncover the truth behind a chilling crime.
When the enigmatic carnival proprietor, The Stranger, mysteriously vanishes on the night of his infamous Halloween Masquerade, whispers of his demise spread like wildfire. As questions loom about who will take his place, the real question is: who among you committed the crime…?
This is your chance to join us for a captivating evening where every moment is filled with suspense and unexpected twists.
A Few Important Notes: Guests should arrive on time to ensure they don’t miss the crucial first moments of the game. Late arrivals (more than 15 minutes past start time) may not be able to join in. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable, so plan accordingly. Costumes and masks are strongly encouraged, but make sure you can communicate comfortably!
● When: October 29, 30, & 31
● Where: The Magic Room
● Times: 6 PM or 9 PM (two mysteries per night, each lasting 2 hours)
● Capacity: 75 guests per event
● Cost: $150++ for the public (via Eventbrite), $125++ for members
● Dress Code: Embrace the night with your finest masquerade attire!
For one night only, the members-only, Ned’s Club NoMad, will open its doors to host a haunting spectacle in collaboration with the legendary team from The Box – known for their electrifying, boundary-pushing performances – transforming the hotel into an immersive Halloween labyrinth.
This year’s theme, Carnevil, will take guests on a thrilling journey through Ned's Club Downstairs, before leading them into the Haunted Hotel on the second floor, where eerie performances and sinister surprises await around every corner.
● Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024
● Time: 10 PM – Late
● Tickets: $250 (inclusive of tax and fees)
● Website
Arlo After Dark, Arlo Hotels’ new series of events and nightlife activations featuring celebrity talent, burlesque shows and curated parties across the Arlo Hotel portfolio, is hosting a sexy and spooky launch at Arlo Williamsburg October 31 from 9pm to 3am.
Kick off Halloweekend and preview what’s to come from Arlo After Dark in the iconic Ballroom at Arlo Williamsburg and enjoy scary savings with a one-hour open bar from 9-10 pm included with ticket purchase.
Three of LA’s most viral DJs will have you movin’, groovin’ and ‘spookin,’ including:
DJ Hunny Bee: Just off the heels of opening for Anderson Paak during festival season, DJ Hunny Bee is known for her mixes and nearly 1M+ social media followers. Her mixes have been liked by Doja Cat, SZA, Doechii and Paris Hilton. She plays a global mix from afro-beats to hip hop and dance music.
Alex Chapman: Renowned for his nightlife prowess, Alex Chapman has contributed to hits for artists like Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, and Troye Sivan, earning a shared Grammy nomination for the summer banger “RUSH.”
BYNX: BYNX, a Los Angeles native and top emerging electronic producer and DJ, will close out the party during the early morning hours. Sonically, he presents the sounds of tech and melodic house music, influenced by the sub genres of electronica, drum, bass and nu-disco. His nostalgic anthem “The Veldt Cinema” with Deadmau5 and Benny Benassi went from a viral mashup to an official single release through Ultra Records. His latest release, a drum and bass rendition of Dido’s “Thank You,” is currently a top trending audio on social media.
Costumes are encouraged but not required. Guests are invited to join the angels for a spooktacular Halloween night! More info and buy tickets HERE.
New Yorkers are invited to start their Halloween festivities by dancing the night away above the city with Arlo After Dark, Arlo Hotels’ new nightlife event series, and Azure for As Above So Below at the iconic Arlo Williamsburg.
They can head to the ballroom for a supernatural night of dancing, drinks and fun. DJs like Gianni Glo and Garrett Yun join special guest DLMT to keep the hottest beats playing all night long and guests can explore the three different stages, each with its own individual concept.
Tickets include one hour of open bar and are priced at $50-75. Attendees will find that everything is not what it seems and as above, so below: Arlo Williamsburg is the hottest place to be as Halloween heats up Friday, October 25 at 9pm!
More info and buy tickets HERE.
NoMad Diner has a treat for guests this Halloween, with anyone who comes in dressed in their costume receiving a free drink on October 31st! Pair your free cocktail with the variety of diner classics with thrilling twists on the menu and great vibes inside!
NoMad Diner is a unique place to gather, eat and drink while taking in the Instagram-worthy classic diner setting. Centralized among the city’s eclectic and red-hot culinary scene, this staple in Midtown Manhattan is a favorite spot for boozy brunch, late-night bites and creating memories!
More information HERE.
Arlo Williamsburg is keeping the Halloween festivities going with Arlo After Dark and Azure for As Above So Below at the iconic Arlo Williamsburg Saturday, October 26 at 9pm until late!
Head to the ballroom for a supernatural night of dancing, drinks and fun DJs like A.S.A and Charel join special guest Luke Alexander to keep the hottest beats playing all night long and guests can explore the three different stages, each with its own individual concept.
Tickets include one hour of open bar and are priced at $50-75. Find that everything is not what it seems and as above, so below: Arlo Williamsburg is the hottest place to be as Halloween heats up Saturday, October 26 at 9pm!
More info and buy tickets HERE.
Have a sinister-chic Halloween at ART SoHo, the rooftop cocktail lounge at Arlo SoHo October 26th from 10pm-2am at the Phantom’s Keep Multi-Level Halloween party!
This treat is so good, it’s hard to believe it’s not a trick with premium bar access spanning the multiple levels of the Arlo Soho rooftop, so you can have a terrifyingly good time whether you’re up high, down low or don’t want to choose.
Live music and DJs will be keeping the ghoulishly great vibes going all night long! You can enjoy contests, prizes and more with your ticket purchase, with tickets priced between $25 and $47 HERE. The earlier you purchase, the more you save, so act fast or face your FOMO fears!
Arlo SoHo invites guests to stop in their lobby for a spooky surprise Sunday, October 27 from 4-7pm for tarot readings!
The hotel’s cosmic concierge, Bess, will be providing supernatural insight for participants all evening in preparation for Halloween, and will even provide curated recommendations on attractions and spots to visit for guests based on their readings.
For a NYC experience that’s guided by the powers that be, guests can head to the Arlo SoHo lobby and get all of the answers they need!
More info HERE.
New Yorkers can enjoy a modern and chic twist on pumpkin carving with the Crafty City Girls at Arlo NoMad Monday, October 28 from 7-9 for Pressed Flower Pumpkin Decorating!
This workshop invites guests to unleash their creativity and create a fun fall piece while connecting with new and old friends. All materials, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided at this engaging night of crafting.
Tickets for this event are $50 per person. More info and buy tickets HERE.
Arlo After Dark is back with Luis Fernando, the DJ king of the nightlife scene, Saturday, November 2 from 9pm to 4am in the iconic Arlo Williamsburg ballroom to celebrate Mexico’s most iconic celebration; Dia De Muertos! The Dia de Muertos Masquerade will feature Drag Race Mexico season two superstars Elektra Vandergeld, Eva Blunt and Horacio Potasio to bring the energy to keep guests dancing all night long!
Attendees will see the ballroom transform into a hauntingly elegant escape while DJs Jon Ali and Luis Fernando spin the hottest tracks, and guests should be sure to come with their best face paint and skull masks to celebrate the Mexican holiday!
NYC’s most iconic artists will be performing all night, like La Zavaleta, DD Fuego, Freeda Kulo, Cholula Lemon and more to pay homage to the famous Mexican tradition.
VIP Cocktail tickets are available and include exclusive access to an hour spending time with the superstars from Drag Race Mexico in an intimate cocktail setting, in addition to a picture with them, and access to a viewing area closer to the stage.
More info and buy tickets HERE.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!