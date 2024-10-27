ABT's Fall Gala Shines with Star Performances and Honors Ballet Legend Natalia Makarova

New York, NY (October 23, 2024)—The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) hosted its Fall Gala tonight, featuring a one-night-only program highlighting its renowned Principal Dancers performing iconic ballet excerpts by legendary choreographers, including George Balanchine, Marius Petipa, and Twyla Tharp. The evening also showcased over 150 young dancers from ABT’s Training Programs, including ABT Apprentices, ABT Studio Company, and ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School students.
The dancers who performed included James Whiteside, Isabella Boylston, Guest Artist Isaac Hernández, Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal lll, Gillian Murphy, Devon Teuscher, and more.
Gala guests who gathered for the performance, black-tie dinner, and dancing at Lincoln Center included Amy Astley, Candace Bushnell, Chelsea Clinton & Marc Mezvinsky, Coco Rocha, Cynthia Rowley, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Erin & Abe Lichy, Indre Rockefeller, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Jimmy Chin, Katy Brodsky, Kimberly Drew, Meredith & Brooks Marks, Michael Imperioli & Victoria Chlebowski, Melissa & Joe Gorga, Misty Copeland & Olu Evans, SAINt JHN, Tayshia Adams, and Tracy Yorks Demarchelier, among others.
This year’s event honored Natalia Makarova, a legendary figure in the world of ballet, for her talent as a ballerina assoluta and her significant contributions to the art of ballet staging and choreography. The Fall Gala will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Makarova’s 1974 staging of The Kingdom of the Shades on American Ballet Theatre.
