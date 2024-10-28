American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala 2024: A Night of Dance, Glamour, and Tribute to Ballet Icon Natalia Makarova

The evening opened with a series of exquisite performances by ABT’s celebrated Principal Dancers, featuring selections from iconic ballets that have shaped the art form. From George Balanchine's intricate choreography to the enduring beauty of Marius Petipa’s classic pieces and the contemporary vibrancy of Twyla Tharp, the program was a showcase of ballet’s rich history and evolving artistry. Seasoned dancers like James Whiteside, Isabella Boylston, Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal III, Gillian Murphy, Devon Teuscher, and guest artist Isaac Hernández brought these pieces to life with stunning precision, each movement a testament to their dedication to the craft.

Adding to the evening’s appeal, over 150 young dancers from ABT’s Training Programs—including ABT Apprentices, ABT Studio Company members, and students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School—took to the stage. These rising stars performed with palpable energy and skill, embodying the future of ballet and underscoring ABT’s commitment to cultivating talent at every level.