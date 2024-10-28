American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala 2024: A Night of Dance, Glamour, and Tribute to Ballet Icon Natalia Makarova

On a crisp October evening in New York City, the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) lit up Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater with its highly anticipated Fall Gala. A night that celebrates the passion, artistry, and future of ballet, this year’s gala went above and beyond, delivering a one-night-only program that featured both veteran stars and budding talents from ABT’s extensive training programs. With its blend of iconic performances, heartwarming tributes, and a dazzling guest list, the event captured the enduring magic of dance.
The evening opened with a series of exquisite performances by ABT’s celebrated Principal Dancers, featuring selections from iconic ballets that have shaped the art form. From George Balanchine's intricate choreography to the enduring beauty of Marius Petipa’s classic pieces and the contemporary vibrancy of Twyla Tharp, the program was a showcase of ballet’s rich history and evolving artistry. Seasoned dancers like James Whiteside, Isabella Boylston, Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal III, Gillian Murphy, Devon Teuscher, and guest artist Isaac Hernández brought these pieces to life with stunning precision, each movement a testament to their dedication to the craft.
Adding to the evening’s appeal, over 150 young dancers from ABT’s Training Programs—including ABT Apprentices, ABT Studio Company members, and students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School—took to the stage. These rising stars performed with palpable energy and skill, embodying the future of ballet and underscoring ABT’s commitment to cultivating talent at every level.
This year, ABT paid homage to one of ballet’s greatest figures, Natalia Makarova, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her renowned staging of The Kingdom of the Shades for ABT in 1974. An exceptional ballerina and a visionary choreographer, Makarova’s influence on ballet has been profound, her work bridging classical traditions with modern interpretations. The tribute not only honored her immense talent but also her dedication to preserving and transforming ballet for future generations. Reflecting on her legacy, Makarova expressed gratitude for ABT’s commitment to the art she has devoted her life to.
As with any ABT gala, the audience sparkled with familiar faces from across industries, each one there to celebrate the beauty of dance. The gala’s black-tie dinner and after-party drew a distinguished crowd of supporters and friends of ABT, with personalities such as Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky, Cynthia Rowley, Misty Copeland and her husband Olu Evans, Coco Rocha, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Chlebowski, and musician SAINt JHN among the attendees. Guests enjoyed the rare opportunity to mingle with artists, share in the excitement of the performances, and support a beloved cultural institution.
Other notable attendees included Amy Astley, Candace Bushnell, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Erin and Abe Lichy, Indre Rockefeller, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Jimmy Chin, Katy Brodsky, Kimberly Drew, Meredith and Brooks Marks, Melissa and Joe Gorga, Tayshia Adams, and Tracy Yorks Demarchelier. The evening served as a unifying event, bringing together a diverse crowd united by a love for ballet and the arts.
For over eight decades, ABT has been a pillar of ballet, consistently delivering performances that celebrate tradition while embracing innovation. This year’s Fall Gala encapsulated that mission, blending masterful renditions of classic choreography with performances that showcased the next generation of dancers. Through the gala, ABT not only celebrated its storied past but also renewed its commitment to inspiring audiences and fostering the talents of tomorrow.
As the lights dimmed and the final bows were taken, the impact of the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala remained clear: an evening filled with artistry, passion, and vision. It was not only a tribute to the achievements of the past but also a celebration of the endless possibilities ahead in the world of ballet.
