The Chick Mission’s annual Gala Raised Over 1M in Support of Young Female Cancer Patients’ Family-Building Dreams

“The Chick Mission grew from one woman’s belief: ‘Fertility preservation ahead of cancer treatment should be accessible and equitable’. Since our first Hope Grant award in February of 2018, our organization has grown exponentially to reach women newly diagnosed with cancer in real time. We’ve pledged over $3.9M as we’ve expanded our patient grant program to eight states across the U.S, hosted educational sessions with women of all ages about family building options and serving as your own health advocate and jumped into the legislative fray on a state level sharing survivor’s stories. I am looking forward to celebrating with our community, looking towards a future where more states pass insurance mandates and patients do not have to shoulder the burden to find fertility care.”

Tracy Weiss, Cancer Survivor and Executive Director of The Chick Mission