The Chick Mission’s annual Gala Raised Over 1M in Support of Young Female Cancer Patients’ Family-Building Dreams

October 2024 – On October 24, The Chick Mission celebrated its Sixth Annual Gala in New York City, an inspiring night supporting women battling cancer and providing them with brighter fertility futures. From expanding the direct impact of the non-profit’s Hope Grant Program to amplifying crucial education and advocacy initiatives, Gala supporters created real-time, long-lasting change for YA cancer patients.
Founded in 2017, The Chick Mission combats the issue that in 32 states, many major insurance companies refuse to cover the cost of egg freezing, as it is deemed “elective,” even for cancer patients whose treatments (radiation, chemo, etc.) will likely render them infertile. If patients want to preserve their chances of starting a family post-treatment, egg freezing and fertility treatments must be pursued – but these options cost an average of $15,000 to $20,000, plus annual storage fees, a “rainy day fund” that many don't have sitting around.
The Chick Mission’s Founder & CEO Amanda Rice faced cancer three times before her 40th birthday. While she was grateful to be able to fund her own egg freezing, she wondered what happened to those that did not have similar resources. She turned the pain caused by her medical journey into the non-profit – in effect, supporting young women with cancer as they navigate their fertility preservation options by providing educational tools, financial grants and a community of like-minded patients and allies.
“This is truly one of the best nights of the year! It gives us space to reflect on all of the progress we have made, and inspires us to continue the good work. It shows that The Chick Mission is truly a community, here to help young women with cancer and give them HOPE for brighter days ahead.”
Amanda Rice, The Chick Mission’s Founder & CEO
The organization has seen phenomenal growth since its first Gala in 2018, at which time 8 Hope Grants had been awarded to cover the cost of these newly diagnosed cancer patients’ fertility preservation before treatment. Now, the organization is celebrating the giving of nearly 600 Hope Grants, which cover the costs of fertility preservation for cancer patients via the organization’s partnering clinics, and provide HOPE amidst a dark time. In effect, patients and their families have saved over 7.3 million dollars in medical expenses.
“The Chick Mission grew from one woman’s belief: ‘Fertility preservation ahead of cancer treatment should be accessible and equitable’. Since our first Hope Grant award in February of 2018, our organization has grown exponentially to reach women newly diagnosed with cancer in real time. We’ve pledged over $3.9M as we’ve expanded our patient grant program to eight states across the U.S, hosted educational sessions with women of all ages about family building options and serving as your own health advocate and jumped into the legislative fray on a state level sharing survivor’s stories. I am looking forward to celebrating with our community, looking towards a future where more states pass insurance mandates and patients do not have to shoulder the burden to find fertility care.”
Tracy Weiss, Cancer Survivor and Executive Director of The Chick Mission
“One of my most proud accomplishments is being an inaugural member of The Chick Mission’s Executive Board. As a fertility doctor, a mother and a breast cancer survivor, to be surrounded by such motivated, determined and empathetic women trying to effect change is empowering. The Chick Mission brings the light when there is only darkness, the hope when there is only fear and the possibility when there is only impossibility. I am honored to stand amongst these women as we advocate for change and shape the reproductive futures of young women.”
Board member Dr. Jaime Knopman, A Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Doctor at CCRM, Cancer Survivor and Mom
The event not only raised funds for The Chick Mission’s grant work, but also highlighted the organization’s ultimate mission: to not exist. Amanda Rice and The Chick Mission team played a crucial role in advocating for the passing of SB 1334 in Oklahoma, known as Corinne’s Law, mandating that insurance companies cover the cost of fertility preservation for cancer patients. This year’s Gala honored Kate Ryder of Maven with the ‘Chick on a Mission Award,’ honoring the innovation and progress she’s made in advancing women’s healthcare through her company, Maven.
The celebration would not have been possible without the outstanding support of its sponsors, including GoldenTree Asset Management as a Platinum Sponsor, NYU Langone Fertility Center as a Gold Sponsor, and its Silver Sponsors, which includes: EcoR1 Capital, Barclays, CCRM Fertility, Context Capital, LibreMax Capital, RMA of New York, With Intelligence, and more. Included in the night is a silent auction where supporters can participate both in-person and virtually. You can support The Chick Mission’s Sixth Annual Gala here:
