Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball 2024: A Night of Hope and Generosity Raises $3 Million for Cancer Research

The live auction, conducted by Jamie McDonald, included a luxurious three-day exclusive stay at Naviva®, a Four Seasons Resort in Mexico, a seven-day wellness journey at SHA Mexico, and a private getaway at Villa Oceane in the Bahamas. Other coveted auction items included a stunning piece by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and a limited-edition sculpture, "The Golden Apple," by international artist Enrique Cabrera, which sold for $300,000. Cabrera’s recent work, "The Big Apple," was the first and largest apple sculpture installed in New York City. A dedicated art auction featured works by Enrique Cabrera, Enoc Perez, Fer Da Silva, Jason Naylor, Nick Moss, and Ross Pino, with bidding open online through Charitybuzz until November 5th.