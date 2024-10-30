Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball 2024: A Night of Hope and Generosity Raises $3 Million for Cancer Research
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research hosted its 26th annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street, attracting high-profile attendees and raising nearly $3 million to support cancer research. Co-founded by songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the event honored individuals dedicated to cancer research and advocacy.
The evening was co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV host and journalist Tamron Hall and Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount. This year’s honoree, philanthropist Grace Cayre, was recognized for her contributions to cancer centers and charitable initiatives like Memorial Sloan Kettering, Ronald McDonald House, and the Morris I Franco Cancer Center. Inspired by her own experiences, Cayre has long supported initiatives to provide hope and care for those affected by cancer.
The event featured captivating performances, with Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren delivering “Impossible Dream” and a duet with up-and-coming rapper Luke K. DJ MAD MARJ energized the crowd, and Busta Rhymes performed hits like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” “Break Ya Neck,” and “All I Do Is Win,” bringing guests to the dance floor.
Notable attendees included Ubah Hassan, Adrienne Warren, Angela Simmons, Ben Vereen, Clive Davis, Dennis Basso, Ellen von Unwerth, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Erin Lichy & Abe Lichy, Jessica Cruel, Joy Corrigan, Kela Walker, Keni Silva, Luke K., Luann de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Boloña, Racquel Chevremont, Shabnam & Shaghayegh Safazadeh, Simon Huck, Ramona Singer, Thomas Pierce, and DJ Timo Weiland.
Additional presenters for the gala included FOX-5 NY’s Bianca Castillo Peters and Star Jones, who led the night’s paddle raise.
The live auction, conducted by Jamie McDonald, included a luxurious three-day exclusive stay at Naviva®, a Four Seasons Resort in Mexico, a seven-day wellness journey at SHA Mexico, and a private getaway at Villa Oceane in the Bahamas. Other coveted auction items included a stunning piece by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and a limited-edition sculpture, "The Golden Apple," by international artist Enrique Cabrera, which sold for $300,000. Cabrera’s recent work, "The Big Apple," was the first and largest apple sculpture installed in New York City. A dedicated art auction featured works by Enrique Cabrera, Enoc Perez, Fer Da Silva, Jason Naylor, Nick Moss, and Ross Pino, with bidding open online through Charitybuzz until November 5th.
Sponsors for the Angel Ball included Mielle Organics, Lorraine Schwartz, Valmont, Naviva®, The Macallan, Windsor International Limo, Inc., and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. Event styling was provided by CAMILLA, with food and beverages by Whispering Angel, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and IKRAA Caviar.
Honorary Chairs of the Gala were Amy & Brian France, Marc J. Leder, and Monique Rodriguez. Co-chairs included Alana Kramer, Alex Pita, Alisa Roever, Amanda Ruisi, Andrea DiNunzio, Ayaan Ahmed, Becca Morris, Brendan Brown, Camilla Olsson, Donna Poyiadjis, Eugenia Bullock, Evelyn Cueva, Gali Silvester, Hugh Barton, Janna Bullock, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leelia Strogov, Louise Kornfeld, Michele Rella, Nicoletta Kolpakov, Nicole Salmasi, Norah Lawlor, Shelli Stelmak, Thomas Pierce, and Yelena Feureman.
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation continues its mission to support research for leukemia, lymphoma, and related cancers, with nearly 88% of all proceeds funding innovative research focused on less toxic treatments. Since 1996, the foundation has contributed over $43 million to breakthrough cancer research.
For more information, visit or follow on Twitter @CureCancerNow, and Instagram and Facebook @GabriellesAngels.
