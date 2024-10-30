Leesa Rowland Launches Halloween 2024 Celebrations with Masquerade Ball

Actress, Philanthropist, and Author Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl held her “Masquerade Ball” at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City– an affair bringing out awesome costumes, with style and beauty plus a special tribute to Studio 54’s Carmen D’Alessio whose birthday was celebrated by repeated her coming out of a birthday cake onstage replicating her similar celebration 40 years ago. Inspired by Truman Capote's legendary "Black and White Ball," this year's event transformed into an exquisite "Black, White, and Gold Masquerade Ball where Guests wore their best looks and spectacular masks while enjoying cocktails, and dancing to live music. In addition, there was a captivating dance performance – a baroque style’ Vogue’ directed and choreographed by Marcella Hymowitz and a thrilling drumline surprise by Brooklyn United Music & Arts Development Center.
Event Décor, Cocktails and dinner were created by Hank Stampfl’s Revel Rouge with vegan dishes crafted by Chef Carlos Manansala and expertly mixed cocktails from Acquolina plus many personal touches from Leesa Rowland. Fashion Designer Marc Bouwer designed Leesa’s Costume for the Soiree.
Notable Attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Carmen D’Alessio, Tina Radziwill, Debbie Dickinson, Wendy and Bob Federman, Dottie Herman, Pamela Morgan, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Cindy Guyer, Sharon Bush, Sir Ivan Wilzig, Alan Wilzig, Bill Sclight and Cheri Kaufman, Hank Stampfl, Stewart F Lane and Bonnie Comley, Liliana Cavendish, Paul Margolin, and Sergio Zapata.
Leesa’s new book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, which is available in bookstores and online.
The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.
Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.
As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three’s Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen’s Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.
For more information, visit leesarowland.net.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!