The Haunted Hotel III: Carnevil – A Night of Immersive Horror at Ned's Club NoMad

Experience Classic Horror Films in a Spine-Chilling Labyrinth at The Haunted Hotel III
Halloween at The Ned NoMad
Halloween at The Ned NoMad
Published on

On the evening of October 26, 2024, Ned's Club NoMad, in collaboration with the renowned New York City nightclub The Box, hosted an unforgettable Halloween event: The Haunted Hotel III: Carnevil. This exclusive, one-night-only affair transformed the club into a two-floor immersive labyrinth, offering guests a spine-chilling and breathtaking spectacle.

Guests in Costume
Clown Behind Bars
Freaky Clown

Attendees embarked on a multi-level experience, exploring a haunted maze on the second floor inspired by Hollywood horror classics. Each hotel room brought to life classic horror films in bizarre and titillating combinations, creating a truly dynamic experience. Multiple rooms featured different DJs, each setting unique atmospheres and soundscapes that complemented the interactive performances and eerie décor.

Burlesque Dancer
Women in a Cat Costume Under a Guillotine
Hanging Skeleton

Guests embraced the night by dressing in their most creative or terrifying costumes, adding to the event's vibrant and eerie ambiance. Tickets were priced at $250 plus tax per person, pre-paid and nonrefundable, and were limited to ensure an intimate and unparalleled entertainment experience. The event took place at Ned's Club NoMad, located at 1170 Broadway, New York, NY, 10001, from 10 pm until late.

For those interested in future events or table sales, please contact selim.krasniqi@thened.com.
Stalking Clown
"Come Play With Us"
Spin the Wheel!
Halloween at The Ned NoMad
