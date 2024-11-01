Full Moon Magic: Camila Cabello’s Halloween Bash for BACARDÍ

Miami's Joia Beach transformed into a hauntingly glamorous escape as Camila Cabello hosted BACARDÍ Rum’s "Full Moon" Halloween celebration. I had the pleasure of attending, and let me tell you, the evening was as dazzling as it was spooky. Camila embraced her Cuban roots with a jaw-dropping Tropicana Dancer costume, styled by Katie Qian and brought to life by L.O.C.A., complete with over 10,000 rhinestones and an eye-catching ostrich feather headpiece. Against the Miami skyline, the venue was a scene straight out of a dream, illuminated by a glowing moon installation that cast a surreal, otherworldly glow over the festivities.
The event, which welcomed a star-studded guest list including Odell Beckham Jr., Emily Estefan, and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, pulsed with energy as Major Lazer’s DJ Walshy Fire kept the music alive. Camila shared a special moment with him on stage, joining the crowd as he played songs from her latest album, C’XOXO, including “Move,” her fresh new single in collaboration with Adam Port of Keinemusik. Her fans went wild for the surprise track, which filled the beach with a tropical beat that set the perfect tone for the night.
The evening opened with DJ duo Coco & Breezy spinning tracks that set the spooky mood. Guests sipped on BACARDÍ’s signature rum cocktails, like the Blood Moon, and a new twist on Camila’s favorite—the "Eye Luv It Punch." Crafted with BACARDÍ Superior Rum, St-Germain, passion fruit, lime, and coconut water, this drink was both deliciously refreshing and beautifully eerie, adding to the night’s Halloween allure.
Costumes stole the spotlight, with partygoers fully embracing the “celestial elegance” theme. Daymond John made an appearance dressed as a steampunk gladiator, while Emily Estefan stunned as a radiant Sun Goddess. Odell Beckham Jr., in true laid-back fashion, donned an over-the-head pashmina, mingling effortlessly with fans and friends. As the party heated up, a few superfans even got a chance to chat with Camila herself, sharing laughs over their costumes and Halloween memories.
From the alluring ambiance and legendary BACARDÍ cocktails to the crowd of celebrities and influencers, the "Full Moon" Halloween bash was a one-of-a-kind experience that left everyone spellbound. Camila’s tribute to her Miami roots, combined with BACARDÍ’s signature blend of elegance and edge, made for a night that captured the magic of Miami—and Halloween—in true luxury style.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!