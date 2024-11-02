First-Ever Sanctioned WBC Championship Fight Inside a Nightclub Set for Tuesday, November 12 at E11EVEN Miami, Presented by BOXR ENTERTAINMENT

History will be made on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, as E11EVEN Miami, the city's iconic ultraclub, transforms into a world-class boxing venue for the first-ever live WBC-sanctioned Championship fight inside a nightclub.
Presented by BOXR ENTERTAINMENT, this groundbreaking event will feature ten electrifying fights, including an International Bantamweight Championship bout. The night will be live-streamed on StagePilot, allowing viewers worldwide to watch all the action.
“We have had some of the biggest stars in the world perform center stage at E11EVEN throughout the last 11 years. This will be the first time our famed center circle stage turns into something else, so why not make it a boxing ring for the first-ever sanctioned fight in a nightclub!”
Dennis DeGori, Co-Founder and Concept Creator of E11EVEN Miami
The night’s main event will be the WBC International Bantamweight Championship match featuring 2x Olympic Gold Medalist and Unified Bantamweight Champion Guillermo “The Jackal” Rigondeaux as he faces off against a soon-to-be-announced fighter. The stakes are high as these world-class athletes battle for glory in this epic title clash.
Also headlining the event is the WBC Commemorative Magic City Fight Night Belt showdown between 8x Bare Knuckle World Champion (BKFC) Luis “Baboon” Palomino, who will make his boxing debut, against Puerto Rican-American professional boxer Gabriel Rosado, a former WBA Continental Champion and the WBO International Super Middleweight Champion who also starred in the first Creed movie.
"In a very short time frame, we have put together a huge card, a boxing fight night, to put young fighters and their talents on display at Miami’s famed E11EVEN ultraclub. These athletes live, eat, and breathe the sport of boxing, and they will be able to showcase it on a promotion that will show the world what they are really all about. Whether witnessing this night in person or live streamed via StagePilot, this will be a night to remember.”
Mateo Attalla, Founder & Owner of BOXR
Former Female Kickboxing World Champion Isis Verbeek
Current international WBC World Champion Ermal Hadribeaj (Ranked #10 in the world)
NFL Safety Superstar D.J. Swearinger, stepping into the ring for his first fight!
3x Bellator Bantamweight World Champion, who was ranked in the top 10 of the UFC Sergio Pettis
Fernando Vargas Jr., is from a pedigree boxing family whose father is a hall-of-fame boxing legend, Fernando Javier Vargas.
Alberto Palmetta, a former Olympian from Argentina who was a WBA Intercontinental Champion, ranked Top 15
Doors open at 5 PM, with the first fight starting at 6 PM. This will be a night of unprecedented action, an electrifying atmosphere, and unforgettable moments—truly a spectacle for sports and nightlife fans alike!
Individual tickets ($200) & table reservations are available at 11boxr.com. The night will be pay-per-view live-streamed for $9.99 via StagePilot.
BOXR presents Magic City Fight Night: Where Fight Night Meets Night Life
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 | Doors: 5 PM | First Fight: 6 PM
E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Guillermo “The Jackal” Rigondeaux vs. TBA
WBC International Bantamweight Championship
Luis “Baboon” Palomino vs. Gabriel Rosado
WBC Commemorative Magic City Fight Night Belt Presented Cuebanks
Luis Arias vs. Fernando Vargas
Matteo Papa vs. Sergio Pettis
Ermal Hadribreaj vs. Alberto Palmetta
Isis Verbeek vs. Lourdes Y Juarez Trejo
DJ Swearinger vs. TBD
Adlay Alejandro Rodriguez vs. Carlos Green
Davide Brito vs. Alvin M Davie
Alfredo Denis v Jorge Montoya Blanco
*Fight Card is subject to change
