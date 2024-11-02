First-Ever Sanctioned WBC Championship Fight Inside a Nightclub Set for Tuesday, November 12 at E11EVEN Miami, Presented by BOXR ENTERTAINMENT

History will be made on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, as E11EVEN Miami, the city's iconic ultraclub, transforms into a world-class boxing venue for the first-ever live WBC-sanctioned Championship fight inside a nightclub.

Presented by BOXR ENTERTAINMENT, this groundbreaking event will feature ten electrifying fights, including an International Bantamweight Championship bout. The night will be live-streamed on StagePilot, allowing viewers worldwide to watch all the action.