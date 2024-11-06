Biotech Innovators Launch AV Laboratories with Glamorous NYC Celebration
AV Laboratories, a cutting-edge luxury skincare brand inspired by over 25 years of biotech advancements, celebrated its official launch with an elegant event held in a stunning Flatiron penthouse overlooking the New York City skyline. Attendees experienced exclusive personal skincare consultations with VISIA skincare analysis, followed by a captivating Masterclass on Skin Cell Regeneration led by renowned stem cell and regenerative medicine scientist Dr. Kevin Flynn.
Led by industry experts Ami Mezezi (CEO and Co-Founder), Monica Mezezi (Co-Founder and Advisory Board Chairwoman), and Sylwia Pawlaczyk (Co-Developer and COO), AV Laboratories introduces a breakthrough approach to skincare with the debut of two hero products: the Face Serum and Face Cream Light. Each is formulated with the proprietary AVL SOM3® technology, a unique biotech innovation developed to optimize the skin’s environment, enhancing skin health and radiance at every age.
Face Serum
This potent serum ($195) is a powerful age-defying formula clinically proven to boost moisture, reduce fine lines, and improve overall skin firmness. The Face Serum combines AVL SOM3® technology with 16 active ingredients, including the wrinkle-targeting peptide Argireline, antioxidant-rich Ferulic Acid, and Vitamin E. This lightweight serum absorbs easily without residue, delivering a luxurious, hydrating feel. Clinical trials demonstrated that 100% of participants experienced visibly firmer skin, and 96% saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles within 28 days.
Face Cream Light
The Face Cream Light ($158) offers a lightweight yet deeply nourishing solution that strengthens the skin barrier and enhances hydration. This silky moisturizer is crafted with AVL SOM3® and a blend of skin-nurturing ingredients like Niacinamide, Bifida Ferment Lysate, antioxidant-rich Persea Gratissima Oil, and Pyrus Malus Seed Oil. It helps prevent fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation while improving skin tone and texture. The cream’s light formula makes it an ideal daily companion to the Face Serum, ensuring an instantly quenched, balanced complexion.
“After years of development, we are thrilled to introduce AV Laboratories and share our commitment to clinical efficacy, safety, and transparency,” said Ami Mezezi. “Our AVL SOM3® technology creates a nurturing environment where skin can truly thrive, empowering individuals to experience their healthiest skin yet.”
Discover AV Laboratories’ launch collection at , and stay updated on Instagram @AVLLaboratories and TikTok @AVLaboratories
