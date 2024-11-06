Biotech Innovators Launch AV Laboratories with Glamorous NYC Celebration

AV Laboratories, a cutting-edge luxury skincare brand inspired by over 25 years of biotech advancements, celebrated its official launch with an elegant event held in a stunning Flatiron penthouse overlooking the New York City skyline. Attendees experienced exclusive personal skincare consultations with VISIA skincare analysis, followed by a captivating Masterclass on Skin Cell Regeneration led by renowned stem cell and regenerative medicine scientist Dr. Kevin Flynn.

Led by industry experts Ami Mezezi (CEO and Co-Founder), Monica Mezezi (Co-Founder and Advisory Board Chairwoman), and Sylwia Pawlaczyk (Co-Developer and COO), AV Laboratories introduces a breakthrough approach to skincare with the debut of two hero products: the Face Serum and Face Cream Light. Each is formulated with the proprietary AVL SOM3® technology, a unique biotech innovation developed to optimize the skin’s environment, enhancing skin health and radiance at every age.