Miami's Hottest Athletic Country Club, Life Time at The Falls, Launches a New Way to Fitness With Sunset Sweat by the Pool Series

Get ready to feel the burn on Thursday, November 7th, with a fire sunset workout by the Life Time pool at The Falls! This 60-minute workout, led by two of Life Time Miami’s top instructors, Dayla Zolet and Elyse Valdes, will be an exhilarating fitness party like no other. Set to the beats of a live DJ and enhanced with drinks, bites, a braid bar, raffles, and surprises, this event will take your workout to the next level. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting, the workout adapts to all fitness levels, blending functional strength training, animal flow, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to target your entire body. Miami nights have never been hotter!
Space is limited, with tickets priced at $35. Each ticket includes special surprises including wellness treats, delicious post-workout fuel provided by the LifeCafe, and complimentary samples from the LifeSpa. Members may bring a guest by covering the registration fee, which can be paid in advance or on the day of the event. Don’t miss a chance to train with star trainers Dayla and Elyse and connect with the Life Time community.
Members are welcome and can register a guest: https://my.lifetime.life/clubs/fl/miami/events/event-details.html?eventId=ZXhlcnA6MjkwYm9vazI5NDYxMjoyMDI0LTExLTA3
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024
4:30 p.m. event start
5:30 p.m. workout
7:30 p.m. event ends
Life Time Miami at The Falls – Outdoor Poolside
8778 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176
