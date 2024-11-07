Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Closes Out 65th Edition and Announces 2025 Dates

Each year, the FLIBS Best of Show award honors exceptional debuts that showcase outstanding performance, technology, and craftsmanship. This year, in response to an overwhelming number of nominations, organizers expanded the award for the first time in the show’s history to include two distinct categories—vessels over 60 feet and vessels under 60 feet. Mangusta, marking its third win, took top honors in the over-60-foot category with the U.S. debut of its Oceano 44.

In the under-60-foot category, the Mag Bay 38 CC claimed the award, marking a first-time win for the brand. FOX Sports will broadcast a special Best of Show segment on December 7th at 10:30 AM on FS2, featuring hosts Jamie Little, Will Christien, and Josh Sims. Viewers will get an inside look at the ceremony and the distinguished judging panel, including Ricky Carmichael, Billy Springer, Lesley Visser, O.J. McDuffie, and Ato Bolden.