Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Closes Out 65th Edition and Announces 2025 Dates

Fort Lauderdale, FL – November 6, 2024 – The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) celebrated 65 years, drawing over 100,000 attendees from around the globe to experience the largest in-water boat show in the world. Produced by Informa Markets and owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), the event has historically featured more than 1,300 boats and 1,000 brands, generating $1.79 billion in economic impact for the region.
"As FLIBS celebrates its 65th anniversary, we’re proud of the ongoing growth and excitement this show brings to our guests and the Fort Lauderdale community. With each FLIBS, we remain committed to creating an elevated experience that brings the boating and yachting world to the heart of Fort Lauderdale."
Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets
Each year, the FLIBS Best of Show award honors exceptional debuts that showcase outstanding performance, technology, and craftsmanship. This year, in response to an overwhelming number of nominations, organizers expanded the award for the first time in the show’s history to include two distinct categories—vessels over 60 feet and vessels under 60 feet. Mangusta, marking its third win, took top honors in the over-60-foot category with the U.S. debut of its Oceano 44.
In the under-60-foot category, the Mag Bay 38 CC claimed the award, marking a first-time win for the brand. FOX Sports will broadcast a special Best of Show segment on December 7th at 10:30 AM on FS2, featuring hosts Jamie Little, Will Christien, and Josh Sims. Viewers will get an inside look at the ceremony and the distinguished judging panel, including Ricky Carmichael, Billy Springer, Lesley Visser, O.J. McDuffie, and Ato Bolden.
FLIBS offered elevated guest experiences across seven iconic venues. The Windward VIP Lounge, now located at the Hall of Fame, provided an exclusive setting with premium amenities and stunning views, making it the ideal backdrop for the show’s first-ever Celebrity Chef demonstration. VIPs were captivated by a unique culinary collaboration featuring Below Deck’s Chef Dave White and Hell’s Kitchen champion Ryan O'Sullivan, who impressed guests with their skills and dynamic showmanship.
Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina "Pier South" was transformed into an impressive venue for Superyacht Village, welcoming some of the world’s largest and most luxurious superyachts. Among the stunning vessels on display was Amaryllis—the show’s largest yacht at over 200 ft, built by Abeking & Rasmussen—giving guests an up-close look at superyacht craftsmanship and design at its finest.
This setting also provided the ideal atmosphere for in-depth discussions and presentations on the latest yachting trends. This year’s programming highlighted important topics, including mental health in the industry, yacht ownership, sustainability in the sector, and chartering opportunities, fostering meaningful conversations among owners, industry leaders, and prospective buyers.Informa Markets/FLIBS
Meanwhile, the newly opened Las Olas Marina showcased an impressive selection of brokerage vessels, and the expanded footprint at Pier Sixty-Six hosted yachts up to 236 feet, underscoring FLIBS’ commitment to providing a diverse array of exhibits and products for consumers.
At the Broward County Convention Center, guests explored an array of fishing boats, personal watercraft, and marine accessories, while educational seminars covered topics like conservation, sustainable practices, and fishing techniques. Captain Don Dingman’s popular Kids Fishing Clinics created memorable moments for young attendees, and interactive exhibits at The Blue Wild Expo’s FLIBS Kids Corner further made the show a family-friendly experience. The Island Bar of the Convention Center presented by Suzuki provided fun refreshments for guests to enjoy as they walked the convention hall.
In its commitment to sustainability, FLIBS partnered with Allini Water Filters to provide water refill stations, encouraging eco-friendly practices, and reducing single-use plastics. Through a collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation (WRF), FLIBS raised $7,500 in guest donations to support marine conservation efforts. This year, attendees were invited to contribute to WRF’s Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs) program when purchasing tickets, directly supporting the identification and protection of critical habitats in popular boating regions like the US East Coast, Bahamas, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Additionally, FLIBS teamed up with LIND, a surf-culture brand, to present “A New Way to Play”—an innovative exhibition blending art and technology, featuring 16 unique surfboards designed by 12 renowned contemporary artists. Following FLIBS, the exhibition will continue to Miami Art Week in December, culminating in an auction to benefit Oceanic Global’s ocean conservation initiatives.
Following this milestone celebration, FLIBS will return from October 29 to November 2, 2025, to bring another world-class experience to the city of Fort Lauderdale. For more information and updates, visit www.FLIBS.com and follow FLIBS on all its official social media accounts.
