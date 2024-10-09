Setting Sail in Style: Fraser Yachts to Unveil Unmatched Fleet at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is fast approaching, and all eyes are on Fraser Yachts as they unveil a spectacular collection of yachts for sale and charter. Known as the world’s largest in-water boat show, FLIBS not only showcases the best in maritime luxury but also generated a staggering $1.79 billion in economic impact last year, setting the stage for another extraordinary event. Mark your calendars for October 30 to November 3, as Fraser Yachts promises to deliver an unforgettable showcase of elegance, performance, and innovation.
ROCHADE is a 48M (156’) semi-displacement motor yacht with a composite fiberglass construction, designed based on U.S. shipyard Delta’s proven high-performance hull. Built in 2011 and maintained to the highest standards, she was extensively refitted in 2021 and 2022 and is now available for sale. ROCHADE boasts ample interior volumes, comfortably accommodating up to 12 guests across 5 staterooms, includng a full-beam Master suite on the main deck with 180-degree panoramic windows. Powered by twin MTU 4000 engines, she cruises comfortably at 13 knots and reaches a maximum speed of 21 knots.
ROCHADE is also equipped with Quantum Zero Speed stabilisers and a remarkably shallow draft of just 2.5M (8’) enabling access to even the most secluded areas. With exterior and interior design by Delta Design Group, ROCHADE boasts sleek, modern lines, and expansive windows, and a voluminous beam of 8.7M (28’). For outdoor entertainment, there are al fresco dining options both on the sundeck and the upper deck, which come with a hot tub and sun pads.
ROCHADE is also equipped with a massive assortment of tenders and watersports toys and a SeaClean Soot filtration system, for a more eco-friendly experience. For adventurous exploration, the WASSP Sounder 3KW offers detailed underwater mapping and Wi-Fi sounding, while the ECDIS Transas 4000 ensures precise navigation. Onboard entertainment is upgraded with a new AV system, iPad control, and Apple TVs for easy media access. The IT overhaul includes a new server, advanced CCTV, and bridge switching, all powered by new Northern Light 116Kw generators and enhanced by the latest Starlink communication system.
The fundamental design intent of Palmer Johnson yacht 4*PUPPIES (40m/130’) was to construct the most expansive yacht feasible, all while ensuring she could fit within the confines of a storage shed and effectively traverse the shallow waters of the Florida Keys. Due to this intentional design, she boasts a shallow draft that allows her access to exclusive destinations thanks to her ability to comfortably anchor near shore.
4*PUPPIES features an interior that is bright and airy, characterized by a spacious layout that can comfortably accommodate a maximum of 14 guests with 5 staterooms. The spacious full-beam sky lounge, complemented by light wood accents, boasts a bar, game table, and lounge area enveloped in panoramic windows. The sun deck offers a central Jacuzzi, sun pads, bar, BBQ, and abundant seating for ultimate relaxation. Following a refit in 2022, motor yacht 4*PUPPIES welcomes a new air conditioning system, new shore power converter, and full repaint. Since new, she has only had two Owners, has never been chartered, and has been consistently well-maintained.
Delivered in 2016 and fresh from a 2024 refit, VIRGINIA SEA is a striking 92’/28M Marlow yacht that blends sophisticated design, exceptional comfort, and impressive performance. Her unmatched seaworthiness makes her ideal for long-range cruising and exploration. Reaching a top speed of 27 knots, her powerful twin 1,900hp Caterpillar diesel engines allow for impressive speeds that are remarkable for a yacht of her size that can reach a range of over 1,500 nautical miles at 10 knots.
VIRGINIA SEA’s interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in 4 well-appointed ensuite staterooms—all showcasing luxurious designer fabrics, along with teak and ebony satin finish woodwork. She is also capable of accommodating up to 4 crew onboard in a separate cabin. Her expansive flybridge is the ideal space for entertaining, offering ample seating and panoramic views. Equipped with a full wet bar and shaded dining area, it’s perfect for hosting guests or enjoying relaxed al fresco meals. VIRGINIA SEA is also fitted with a Yacht Controller, making docking effortless and stress-free.
Introducing Riva yacht for sale BABY PEARL (23M/76’), a 2021 Bahamas 76 that stands out as one of the most customized yachts of her model. BABY PEARL was built with US specifications directly from the Italian shipyard (U.S. outlets, shallow draft etc.) and can accommodate 6 guests and 2 crew in 3 staterooms.
With just 540 engine hours and a history of meticulous care (only berthed undercover), BABY PEARL is in pristine condition. She features custom paint, marble floors, and tops with ultra-modern interiors. Turnkey and ready for her next adventure, BABY PEARL is the epitome of Riva's legendary craftsmanship combined with thoughtful, one-of-a-kind customizations.
An original build managed by Fraser and refitted in 2022, LADY B (52m/170’) will be Fraser’s largest yacht on view at FLIBS. Now on the sales and charter market, LADY B is part of the world renowned Benetti custom series, and you can see that she is uniquely constructed from her Owner’s strict design brief. LADY B offers the largest volume of any yacht in her class and boasts features and facilities that one would only expect from a 60M/197’ yacht, such as a glass paneled elevator and discrete crew access, to the exceptional sundeck offering dining for 30, day head, guest elevator, shower, BBQ & protected jacuzzi.
Displaying an art-deco style, LADY B’s grandeur is accentuated by the use of mahogany, cherry, macassar, ebony, and teak woods throughout. She offers 6 staterooms that can accommodate 12 guests, inclusive of an impressive Owner stateroom with double balconies and VIP stateroom on the bridge deck. She also comes with a strong charter reputation, complete with repeat charter guests that offer a successful revenue stream for those who want it. For buyers in search of an iconic yacht that has been meticulously maintained and operated with facilities that don’t exist in this size range, LADY B is a must-see.
ZeXPLORER is a 40.60 / 133’02” Steel/Aluminum, ice-strengthened explorer, built in 2013 by Newcastle Shipyards in Florida. She had a massive technical and cosmetic refit in 2020-2022 with a hull extension and new drive and machinery installation. As such ZeXPLORER is offered in impeccable condition ready for any adventure.ZeXPLORER was designed and engineered by Sparkman & Stephens and Murray & Associates respectively. The yacht has 430 GT and has a remarkably large volume for her LOA.
Inside, ZeXPLORER was completely redecorated by Christina Norris also in 2022. Rich, mahogany wood panels, white headliners, and light wool carpets over black oak floors create a striking contrast, while large stormproof windows flood the saloon, dining area, and lower deck with natural light. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms. The full-beam Master Suite is located on the lower deck, as well as four additional staterooms, including two double staterooms and two twin staterooms, while the VIP stateroom is located on the bridge deck. Powered by two Caterpillar C32 engines, ZeXPLORER cruises at 11.5 knots and can reach a top speed of 13.5 knots.
Her robust construction includes an ice-strengthened steel hull and Quantum zero speed stabilizers for smooth sailing in all conditions. A standout feature is her expansive tender deck, which can accommodate two 8M/26’ tenders and other personal watercraft. ZeXPLORER is truly a one-of-a-kind vessel, offering world cruising capability in all latitudes and sea conditions.
Introducing ACACIA, the perfect fusion of speed, volume, and comfort in a 131’ (40M) yacht (take the 3D virtual tour). Built in 2011 by Sunseeker and meticulously finished with the highest quality materials, ACACIA boasts a unique exterior profile that hints at the expansive interior spaces within. With a 5-stateroom tri-deck configuration and 338 GT, ACACIA is a standout consideration for discerning buyers. The extensive refit (2022/2023) included the installation of Starlink for seamless connectivity, audio/video upgrades, complete generator overhauls, engine service W6, and a brand-new inventory of watersports and toys.
Boasting a spacious interior volume, ACACIA provides ample room for socializing and unwinding in comfort. With generous windows throughout, the yacht's interior is bathed in natural light. ACACIA offers unmatched facilities for up to 12 guests in 5 staterooms that can be arranged to suit a mixed group of friends or multi-generational family alike. On the main deck is the full-beam Master Stateroom while the remaining 4 guest staterooms are on the lower deck each with their own private ensuite.
One of the main highlights of ACACIA is her volume; the sundeck offers ample opportunities for large groups to enjoy the open air with stunning panoramic views where they can workout, lounge, hop in the jacuzzi, or dine outdoors. It also offers a cooling misting system—perfect on hot days.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show opens its doors from October 30 to November 3, welcoming yacht enthusiasts, buyers, and charter clients from around the world. Attendees can explore cutting-edge marine technology, attend exclusive seminars, and enjoy waterfront dining at this unparalleled gathering of maritime innovation.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!