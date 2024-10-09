Setting Sail in Style: Fraser Yachts to Unveil Unmatched Fleet at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024

$20,950,000 (US DUTY PAID)

ROCHADE is a 48M (156’) semi-displacement motor yacht with a composite fiberglass construction, designed based on U.S. shipyard Delta’s proven high-performance hull. Built in 2011 and maintained to the highest standards, she was extensively refitted in 2021 and 2022 and is now available for sale. ROCHADE boasts ample interior volumes, comfortably accommodating up to 12 guests across 5 staterooms, includng a full-beam Master suite on the main deck with 180-degree panoramic windows. Powered by twin MTU 4000 engines, she cruises comfortably at 13 knots and reaches a maximum speed of 21 knots.

ROCHADE is also equipped with Quantum Zero Speed stabilisers and a remarkably shallow draft of just 2.5M (8’) enabling access to even the most secluded areas. With exterior and interior design by Delta Design Group, ROCHADE boasts sleek, modern lines, and expansive windows, and a voluminous beam of 8.7M (28’). For outdoor entertainment, there are al fresco dining options both on the sundeck and the upper deck, which come with a hot tub and sun pads.

ROCHADE is also equipped with a massive assortment of tenders and watersports toys and a SeaClean Soot filtration system, for a more eco-friendly experience. For adventurous exploration, the WASSP Sounder 3KW offers detailed underwater mapping and Wi-Fi sounding, while the ECDIS Transas 4000 ensures precise navigation. Onboard entertainment is upgraded with a new AV system, iPad control, and Apple TVs for easy media access. The IT overhaul includes a new server, advanced CCTV, and bridge switching, all powered by new Northern Light 116Kw generators and enhanced by the latest Starlink communication system.