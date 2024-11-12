A Heartfelt Evening for Change: Mommy’s Heart Raises Awareness and Funds for Abuse Survivors in Richmond

Guests at Mommy's Heart EventMommy's Heart stands as a lifeline for families facing not only the trauma of abuse but also the added strain of retaliatory legal battles—a phenomenon known as "lawfare" in court. The organization’s unique approach blends compassionate, no-cost legal and mental health support for parents and children with advocacy for systemic reform. From legal defense to mental health resources, Mommy's Heart offers an immediate haven for those seeking safety and justice.

Executive Director Julianne Michelle captured the room’s attention with a poignant address, spotlighting the foundation’s ongoing efforts and the staggering statistics tied to abuse cases. She shared that annually, 58,000 children are court-mandated to live with an abusive parent—a jarring reminder of the urgent need for reform. Tragically, every six days, a child dies amid custody battles marred by lapses within the family court system.