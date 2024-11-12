A Heartfelt Evening for Change: Mommy’s Heart Raises Awareness and Funds for Abuse Survivors in Richmond
In the stately surroundings of Richmond, Virginia, a cocktail reception brought together compassion, advocacy, and philanthropy for an inspiring cause. On November 2, 2024, Mommy's Heart, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting abuse survivors and their families, held a fundraising event at the residence of prominent attorney and financier Robert Coleman Smith. The evening, hosted by Executive Director and actress Julianne Michelle, drew an intimate crowd of 40 influential attendees—all bound by a shared vision to support families navigating the complex legal and emotional repercussions of domestic abuse.
A Mission with Momentum
Guests at Mommy's Heart EventMommy's Heart stands as a lifeline for families facing not only the trauma of abuse but also the added strain of retaliatory legal battles—a phenomenon known as "lawfare" in court. The organization’s unique approach blends compassionate, no-cost legal and mental health support for parents and children with advocacy for systemic reform. From legal defense to mental health resources, Mommy's Heart offers an immediate haven for those seeking safety and justice.
Executive Director Julianne Michelle captured the room’s attention with a poignant address, spotlighting the foundation’s ongoing efforts and the staggering statistics tied to abuse cases. She shared that annually, 58,000 children are court-mandated to live with an abusive parent—a jarring reminder of the urgent need for reform. Tragically, every six days, a child dies amid custody battles marred by lapses within the family court system.
A Legislative Drive for Transparency and Accountability
Beyond its immediate support services, Mommy's Heart is committed to long-term change. Currently assisting over ten families with extensive legal needs, the foundation not only saves parents tens of thousands in legal fees but also works to reunify families torn apart by the court system. In collaboration with New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Mommy’s Heart has introduced vital legislation to the Judiciary Committee in Albany. The proposed legislation aims to reshape family court practices, emphasizing transparency and accountability while prioritizing children's safety during custody decisions.
An Evening to Remember
The guest list at Robert Coleman Smith's residence was a tapestry of Richmond's elite, including Jeanette McKittrick, Beth and Norfleet Stallings, Walter Smith, Brett Hayes, Beth and Doug Monroe, Ann and Andy McLean, and Jay Spruill, among others. Conversations flowed over regional delicacies like Rappahannock River oysters and ham biscuits, offering a taste of Virginia’s finest and a perfect complement to an evening filled with purpose.
Amid cocktails and heartfelt discussions, attendees learned firsthand about the foundation's work and the profound impact of their support. The evening served as both a celebration of resilience and a call to action for a community of individuals empowered to effect change.
As guests departed, the commitment to Mommy’s Heart’s mission lingered, a reminder that philanthropy can indeed pave the way for brighter futures. For those wishing to contribute to Mommy’s Heart and support their transformative work, donations and further information are available at mommysheartfoundation.com.
