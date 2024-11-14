Golf Tournament Raises OVER $200K for Children with Complex Medical Needs - Heartbeats for PATCHES

MIAMI, Fla. (Nov. 11, 2024) – Heartbeats for PATCHES recently hosted its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament at the scenic Miami Beach Golf Club, drawing in South Florida sponsors, participants, and community supporters. The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for PATCHES, a non-profit nursing center that provides specialized care to underserved children with complex and chronic medical conditions.
This year's tournament raised over $200,000, a vital contribution toward PATCHES’ mission and the construction of The Village, a state-of-the-art medical facility designed to expand and enhance care for children in need.
“The tournament was truly wonderful, and it was heartwarming to see so many people come together to support this important cause. The generosity and enthusiasm of our participants and sponsors inspire us to keep pushing forward in our mission to provide essential care for children with complex medical needs. Together, we’re making a real difference in their lives.”
Jennifer Resnick, Board President at Heartbeats for PATCHES
This year also welcomed the return of 13-year-old junior golf phenom and national champion Grayson Richards, who is ranked # 7 in the US juniors and his team won the event. “It was fantastic to see Grayson here again,” added Pam Rodriguez, Vice President at Heartbeats for PATCHES. “Last year, he committed to being the face of PATCHES’ children, and once again, he showed up and showed out for these kids. His passion is truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful to have him as an ambassador for our mission.”
Reflecting on the dedication behind the event, Rolando Rodríguez, development consultant for PATCHES, shared, “Our tournament’s success is truly a testament to the dedication of a remarkable group of women. It’s incredible how a team of a dozen volunteer women, none of whom are even golfers, consistently pull off this event with this amazing level of excellence.”
The day unfolded against the backdrop of the picturesque Miami Beach Golf Club, with participants and sponsors coming together for competitive golf, camaraderie, and an outpouring of support for a vital cause. The event featured the invaluable support of the Presenting Sponsor, The Carson Family Charitable Foundation, Platinum Sponsors Ellen and Louis Wolfson III, Baptist Health, Driftwood Capital, City National Bank, and Lennar. The Corporate Sponsor was Driftwood Hospitality Management, and Gold Sponsors included Ocean Bank, Russomanno & Borrello, Stearns Weaver Miller, and Commissioner Kionee L. McGhee. The event was further supported by Silver and Bronze Sponsors such as Ann Lyons, Dr. Trevor and Jen Resnick, Akerman, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Coral Rock Development, Turner Construction, Commissioner Raquel Regalado, The Sally Goldman Foundation, LaCava Jacobson & Goodis, Withers Worldwide, RSM, City of Florida City, 13th Floor Investments, Core 4 Homes, First American Bank, Ray and Susan Malca, Amerant Bank, and J.R.T. Construction, Co.
Additionally, Lennar Corporation, a longstanding supporter of PATCHES and Platinum Sponsor of the Heartbeats for PATCHES Golf Tournament, has announced a generous $300,000 donation to PATCHES Village. This contribution will secure naming rights and support programming for the planned gymnasium.
Proceeds from this year’s Heartbeats for PATCHES Golf Tournament will directly benefit PATCHES, enabling the organization to continue and expand its invaluable work in serving children with complex medical needs, providing hope and the opportunity for a brighter future.
For more information about Heartbeats for PATCHES and to contribute to their cause, please visit www.heartbeatsforpatches.org.
