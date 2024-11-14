Golf Tournament Raises OVER $200K for Children with Complex Medical Needs - Heartbeats for PATCHES

This year also welcomed the return of 13-year-old junior golf phenom and national champion Grayson Richards, who is ranked # 7 in the US juniors and his team won the event. “It was fantastic to see Grayson here again,” added Pam Rodriguez, Vice President at Heartbeats for PATCHES. “Last year, he committed to being the face of PATCHES’ children, and once again, he showed up and showed out for these kids. His passion is truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful to have him as an ambassador for our mission.”

Reflecting on the dedication behind the event, Rolando Rodríguez, development consultant for PATCHES, shared, “Our tournament’s success is truly a testament to the dedication of a remarkable group of women. It’s incredible how a team of a dozen volunteer women, none of whom are even golfers, consistently pull off this event with this amazing level of excellence.”