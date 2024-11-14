Feast Your Eyes: South Florida’s Haute Thanksgiving Table Awaits

This Thanksgiving, South Florida’s culinary scene is serving up tradition with a twist, rolling out feasts that are anything but ordinary. Whether you're drawn to a decadent steakhouse supper or a sun-soaked beachside brunch, these dining spots elevate holiday classics. Here’s your guide to the most luxurious Thanksgiving tables:
For Thanksgiving, Dirty French Steakhouse offers a bold twist on tradition in a luxurious setting, embodying the energy of a Parisian bistro with the refinement of a classic American steakhouse. The $65 prix-fixe dinner, available from 5PM to 10PM, starts with sophisticated appetizers like Tuna Tartare and Beef Carpaccio. The Roasted Heritage Turkey, a star of the evening, is paired with Turkey Leg Stuffing and an assortment of rich, flavorful sides, offering a refined take on Thanksgiving classics. Guests looking to elevate their meal can add Dirty French’s World-Famous Prime Rib as a sumptuous supplement. Desserts such as Pecan Pie à la Mode and Crème Brûlée bring the feast to a luxurious conclusion, making this Thanksgiving experience a harmonious blend of French flair and American tradition.
, famed for its Gordon Ramsay-approved cuisine, invites you to a Thanksgiving feast that adds a dash of culinary drama to holiday classics. This exclusive prix-fixe menu, available only on Thanksgiving Day, is priced at $85 per person, or $150 with sommelier-curated wine pairings for an elevated experience. Begin with a choice of Arugula & Endive Salad, featuring cranberries, feta, and candied walnuts in a charred shallot vinaigrette, or a velvety Butternut Squash Soup with whipped goat cheese and roasted heirloom carrots, perfectly complemented by a Willamette Valley 2020 Chardonnay. For the main course, enjoy the Turkey Roulade served with potato purée, green beans almondine, and cranberry stuffing hash, enhanced by a Domaine Bitouzet-Prieur 2020. To end on a sweet note, the Pecan Pie with chef Ramsay’s signature English toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream pairs beautifully with the 2020 Chateau Roumieu. This is Thanksgiving reimagined, Hell’s Kitchen style.
Step into the heart of Miami's Overtown district at Red Rooster, where a Thanksgiving feast with Southern soul awaits. This family-style prix-fixe meal, priced at $95 per adult and $35 for kids, is served from 12PM to 8PM (or 11AM to 3PM for takeout), making it an accessible and welcoming holiday option. The menu opens with starters like Endive Salad, Marcus’ Cornbread, and Tuna Tiradito, leading to mains that include Rosemary Fried Turkey and Fried Catfish, adding a savory twist to the traditional Thanksgiving lineup. Options like Smoked Oxtail and vegan Crispy Oyster Mushrooms ensure that every guest has something extraordinary to enjoy. With sides such as Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Candied Yams, this meal captures the essence of Thanksgiving with a soulful twist, creating an experience that’s as rich in flavor as it is in community spirit.
For a unique Thanksgiving experience, Rishtedar offers an Indian-inspired menu featuring Tandoori Turkey Fusion, a variety of Naan breads, and Kashmiri Pulao. Priced at $120, the meal includes two appetizers, the main course, sides, and an assortment of desserts. For larger parties, a 15-pound herb-roasted Tandoori turkey (serves 4-6 guests) for $280 and a 25-pound herb-roasted Tandoori turkey (serves 8-10 guests) for $475. Guests can also enjoy a special dance performance titled "The Feminine Force," reflecting the restaurant's commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience. Loyalty program members receive a 15% discount on the Thanksgiving offerings, and family-style portions serving 4 to 10 guests are available by advance reservation.
Located within the Gale Miami Hotel, Casa Gianna offers an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving menu that emphasizes warmth and familial charm. Open from 11AM to 7PM, this $75 prix-fixe dinner invites guests to start with options like Hamachi Crudo with cranberry aguachile or a Watermelon Salad accented with candied pecans. The main courses include Turkey Roulade with green beans, almonds, and a cranberry demi-glaze, or a savory Butternut Squash Ravioli drizzled with brown butter sauce. A side of indulgent Mac & Cheese Casserole adds a nostalgic touch, while the meal concludes with a decadent Chocolate Pumpkin Tart that embodies both the season’s richness and Casa Gianna’s Italian flair. This elegant Thanksgiving at Casa Gianna balances tradition with innovation, making it a delightful choice for a holiday meal that feels like home.
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a beachfront brunch at Point Royal, located within The Diplomat Beach Resort. From 12 PM to 3 PM, guests can enjoy a buffet-style spread priced at $95 per person, featuring holiday favorites and seasonal specialties such as Banana Foster Crème Brûlée and Brown Sugar Pear Walnut Verrine. The brunch experience is enhanced with kids’ club crafts and stunning ocean views, offering a family-friendly atmosphere. For those looking to extend the festivities, the resort provides luxurious accommodations for a holiday weekend getaway.
PLANTA Queen caters to those seeking a plant-based Thanksgiving with their "PLANTSGIVING" bundle, serving 4 to 6 people for $275. The feast includes Classic Brisket, Mushroom Gravy, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Bang Bang Brussels, Savory Stuffing, Classic Cornbread with Hot Honey, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and Spiced Apple Cider. Available for pickup or delivery from November 21st to 27th, PLANTA Queen ensures a sustainable and delicious holiday meal for vegan and non-vegan diners alike.
Lafayette Steakhouse invites you to savor Thanksgiving in a setting that marries classic American steakhouse vibes with the charm of a London speakeasy. Known for its dry-aged USDA prime cuts and fresh seafood, Lafayette offers an à la carte Thanksgiving feast starting at 6PM, designed to satisfy even the most refined palates. Guests can indulge in holiday sides like Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes and Creamed Corn, which pair beautifully with the restaurant’s signature steak options. Lafayette’s sophisticated yet nostalgic approach to Thanksgiving delivers a unique experience, ideal for those who crave a traditional American meal infused with timeless elegance.
For those seeking an opulent Thanksgiving with Italian sophistication, CARBONE Miami’s four-course feast, priced at $225 per person, is a lavish journey through the restaurant’s celebrated flavors. From 3PM to 10PM, indulge in signature dishes like Caesar alla ZZ, Mario’s Meatballs, and Shrimp Cocktail before transitioning to seasonal favorites like Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Butternut Squash Tortellini. The highlight is the Glazed Turkey Breast with Cornbread Stuffing, Squash Agrodolce, Mashed Potatoes, and Cranberry Mostarda—a unique blend of Italian influence with Thanksgiving warmth. Conclude this grand meal with classic Pecan Pie or Pumpkin Cheesecake, delivering a luxurious balance of flavors and textures, a perfect Thanksgiving indulgence in the heart of Miami Beach.
For an elevated Thanksgiving brunch, Jaya at The Setai offers a luxurious experience from 11:15AM to 3PM. Priced at $135 per adult and $85 for children, this opulent brunch includes traditional Thanksgiving dishes like roasted turkey alongside a stunning variety of seafood, grilled meats, and Asian-inspired specialties. Guests can toast the holiday with endless champagne and sparkling wine from the Louis Roederer collection, while live jazz from The Vinyl Blvd sets a sophisticated backdrop. The brunch’s dessert offerings include freshly made crêpes, creating an indulgent finale to a Thanksgiving experience that’s anything but ordinary. With indoor and courtyard seating, Jaya at The Setai offers the perfect blend of Miami’s luxury lifestyle and holiday tradition.
Celebrate Thanksgiving at , where classic holiday dishes meet modern twists for a memorable dining experience. On November 28th, Balan’s will feature a special holiday menu with small plates like seasonal oysters, lump crab cakes, and crispy thick-cut bacon. Main course options include a traditional roast turkey with herb stuffing, green beans, and gravy, alongside elevated choices such as Lobster Ravioli and pan-seared branzino. For those seeking extra indulgence, Truffle Carbonara and a New York Strip with truffle butter are also on the menu. End your meal with a choice of apple crumble, pecan pie, or chocolate mousse paired with peanut butter ice cream. The Thanksgiving menu is priced at $65 per person, with a kids' option for $32.50. Vegan and vegetarian options are available, as well as Balan’s à la carte menu for those sticking to their favorites.
South Beach: 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Aventura: 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura, FL 33180
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a modern Mediterranean twist, courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen’s thoughtfully curated feast. Available for pickup or delivery, this holiday meal, designed by Executive Chef Samuel Gorenstein, serves 4-5 people for $295 and brings vibrant Tel Aviv-inspired flavors to your Thanksgiving table. Highlights include Sam’s Yemeni cornbread, roasted butternut squash hummus, fire-roasted carrots, and a roasted heritage turkey roulade. Seafood lovers will enjoy the green olive and preserved lemon-crusted Faroe Island salmon. For dessert, indulge in salted dark chocolate-tahini brownies, adding a unique sweet finish to the meal.
Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 26th, for pickup on Thursday, November 28th, from 12 PM to 4 PM. Delivery is also available via Uber Package for a $50 flat rate. For those wishing to dine out, Abbalé Aventura will be open for lunch, and the South Beach location will operate during regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.
Situated along Ocean Drive and located within Pelican Hotel, Pelican Café invites guests to a three-course Thanksgiving dinner priced at $75 per person. The evening begins with a special complimentary amuse-bouche, setting the tone for a curated holiday menu designed to bring warmth and flavor to the festivities. With intimate indoor seating and a charming terrace overlooking the ocean, diners can embrace the spirit of Thanksgiving while enjoying the soothing sounds of the waves.
Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired Thanksgiving at , where a family-style feast awaits. Choose from cold mezze options like Hummus and Mouhammara, or hot mezze such as Crispy Eggplant & Zucchini. Mains include Slow Roasted Natural Turkey, Colorado Rack of Lamb with pistachio crust, and Pan-Seared Branzino. Complete your meal with sides like Roasted Garlic Potato Purée and Brioche Stuffing. Seasonal desserts round out the experience, or add a touch of luxury with Colossal Florida Stone Crabs. Priced at $135 per person, this Thanksgiving Day spread brings the flavors of the Mediterranean to your table.
This Thanksgiving, indulge in luxurious three-course menu, blending traditional holiday flavors with Mediterranean flair. Available on November 28th, the menu starts with appetizers like foie gras toast, spicy feta dip, or ahi tuna crudo with Sicilian olives. For the main course, guests can choose from Spicy Rigatoni, lamb chops, lobster ravioli, branzino, or a traditional roast turkey with classic trimmings. Finish with a fall berry pavlova or pecan pie for dessert. At $85 per person, Issabella’s also offers a children’s menu, vegan options, and a special Vegan Thanksgiving Menu featuring dishes like muhammara dip and whole roasted cauliflower. Their full à la carte menu is also available, ensuring something for every guest.
Within the luxurious Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Vitolo offers a Thanksgiving experience that blends traditional Italian flavors with contemporary American twists. Open from 5 PM to 10 PM, the restaurant presents a menu featuring Eggplant Parm, Lasagna, Pumpkin Ravioli, and Turkey accompanied by Truffle Mashed Potatoes. To conclude the evening, guests can indulge in a Dessert Platter showcasing classic Tiramisu, rich Cheesecake, creamy Panna Cotta, and authentic Cannoli. Vitolo's family-style dishes create a warm, home-like atmosphere, making it an ideal destination for a festive Thanksgiving celebration.
On Thanksgiving Eve, invites you to celebrate with a special three-course menu at $90 per person. Start with a comforting squash and pumpkin spiced soup, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds and served with warm cornbread. The main course features a savory braised short rib, complemented by creamy yam purée, spicy broccolini, crispy onions, and a red wine demi. For dessert, indulge in a cinnamon churro cake with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream. Available for one night only, this Thanksgiving Eve feast is the perfect way to kick off the holiday with friends and family.
Kick off Thanksgiving celebrations early at with a pre-fixe menu on November 27th. For $70 per person, start with options like Shrimp Cocktail or Fennel & Mixed Greens Salad. Mains include Piri-Piri Chicken, Cotoletta a la Milanese, or Truffle & Mushroom Pasta. Finish with indulgent desserts like the Pistachio Chocolate Bar or Meyer Lemon Olive Oil Cake. This Thanksgiving Eve menu is a perfect prelude to the holiday, blending vibrant flavors with a festive atmosphere.
Lady Baker, located at The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, simplifies Thanksgiving preparations with an exclusive menu available for pickup on November 27th. Offerings include Pan de Jamón—a twist on the Venezuelan classic with flaky croissant dough filled with sweet ham, raisins, and olives—Corn & Jalapeño Bread, Apple Tart, Pecan Pie, and Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake. Customers can place orders through Lady Baker's website, ensuring a delightful addition to their holiday table with these festive favorites.
Located in the lively CocoWalk in Coconut Grove, Eva provides a serene setting for a Thanksgiving feast that brings the warmth and flavors of Greek and Mediterranean cuisine to Miami. With its cozy interior, Eva offers a relaxing escape from the city’s energy, creating the perfect ambiance for a holiday gathering. Crafted by celebrated chefs Michael Beltran and Ashley Moncada of the Ariete Hospitality Group—known for the Michelin-starred Ariete and Bib Gourmand-awarded Chug's Diner—the Thanksgiving menu at Eva promises an elevated yet familiar dining experience. Indulge in dishes that capture the essence of Mediterranean tradition while enjoying the welcoming, vibrant atmosphere of Coconut Grove.
