Feast Your Eyes: South Florida’s Haute Thanksgiving Table Awaits

Locations:

South Beach: 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Aventura: 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura, FL 33180

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a modern Mediterranean twist, courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen’s thoughtfully curated feast. Available for pickup or delivery, this holiday meal, designed by Executive Chef Samuel Gorenstein, serves 4-5 people for $295 and brings vibrant Tel Aviv-inspired flavors to your Thanksgiving table. Highlights include Sam’s Yemeni cornbread, roasted butternut squash hummus, fire-roasted carrots, and a roasted heritage turkey roulade. Seafood lovers will enjoy the green olive and preserved lemon-crusted Faroe Island salmon. For dessert, indulge in salted dark chocolate-tahini brownies, adding a unique sweet finish to the meal.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 26th, for pickup on Thursday, November 28th, from 12 PM to 4 PM. Delivery is also available via Uber Package for a $50 flat rate. For those wishing to dine out, Abbalé Aventura will be open for lunch, and the South Beach location will operate during regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.