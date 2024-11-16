The Macallan’s TIME : SPACE Boutique Experience: A Toast to 200 Years of Mastery

The Macallan’s exclusive event transported attendees through a sensory journey of whisky mastery. Held at The Macallan Boutique Miami (168 NE 41st, Miami, FL), the evening celebrated not just whisky but the art and craft behind it. Guests sipped on bespoke cocktails crafted to enhance the collection’s complex flavors while enjoying a dynamic DJ set by Yoli Mayo. The highlight of the evening? A rare taste of the TIME : SPACE Mastery, a whisky that showcases unparalleled depth and richness through its use of 14 exceptional cask types.

Among the distinguished guests were Scott Clary (host of the Success Story Podcast), Duke Riley (Miami Dolphins player), Jean Watts (DJ), and renowned artist Alexander Mijares. This curated guest list added to the event’s exclusivity, underscoring The Macallan’s dedication to crafting experiences as refined as its whiskies.