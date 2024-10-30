The Macallan’s TIME : SPACE Collection Unveiled: A Celebration of Whisky, Craftsmanship, and 200 Years of Timeless Heritage

The Macallan, celebrated globally for its refined single malts, marks an impressive 200-year milestone with the TIME : SPACE Collection, a homage to both legacy and forward-looking innovation. This November, Miami’s Design District becomes the epicenter of this celebration, as The Macallan invites enthusiasts (21+) to explore a multi-sensory journey from November 14th through 17th at its newly opened boutique. Designed to transport guests through the brand’s past, present, and future, the boutique will host exclusive, limited-edition releases, including the deeply complex TIME : SPACE Mastery.
Unveiling two exquisite whiskies, the TIME : SPACE Collection encapsulates The Macallan's timeless heritage. The centerpiece, TIME : SPACE, houses both the oldest whisky ever released by the brand—a remarkable 1940 vintage aged for 84 years—and a 2018 vintage, a spirited nod to the future as the first whisky crafted at The Macallan’s new distillery. Each bottle serves as an invitation to step into the brand’s history, taste unparalleled craftsmanship, and witness the evolution of a storied distillery from Speyside to today.
Guests stepping into the boutique will be treated to an immersive experience meticulously curated by The Macallan’s Brand Ambassadors, who will offer insights into each release and a guided journey through whisky craftsmanship that spans two centuries. From learning about the intricate selection of 14 rare cask types in the TIME : SPACE Mastery to tasting nuanced layers of flavor, aroma, and texture, visitors are invited to savor a tradition of excellence and innovation. Visitors can secure their spot by booking an appointment online at The Macallan Boutique.
The TIME : SPACE collection was born of an extraordinary partnership between art and science. Housed in a dual-chambered vessel, TIME : SPACE reflects The Macallan’s dedication to natural ingredients and historic techniques. The outer chamber preserves the rich 1940 vintage, aged in American and European oak sherry casks hand-selected from Jerez de la Frontera. With deep, resinous flavors of dark chocolate, charred pineapple, and antique oak, this spirit embodies the luxury and intensity that has long defined The Macallan.
Meanwhile, the 2018 vintage—encased in the central chamber—represents The Macallan’s future. Distilled with precision and crafted to capture the distillery’s evolving character, it presents a fresh profile of green apple, buttery pastry, and vanilla custard, a testament to the innovation at The Macallan's new facility.
“To nose, taste, and select whisky created over eight decades ago is an exceptionally rare occasion in the life of a whisky maker... it is a unique privilege to bridge the past and future with such a remarkable dual release.”
Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker at The Macallan
At the heart of the boutique experience lies TIME : SPACE Mastery, a whisky that unites history and artistry. This single malt was crafted from an eclectic selection of casks—14 in total, drawing from European and American oak sherry casks, American bourbon, and select refill casks. The result? A richly layered whisky, boasting aromatic notes of Medjool dates, chocolate, and delicate hints of tropical fruit, with a palate bursting with sherry-soaked dried fruits, ginger, and caramelized pineapple.
“The TIME : SPACE Mastery is an exploration into our warehouses, capturing complex layers of cask seasoning, oak origin, and distillery character. It is truly a masterpiece that honors the full extent of The Macallan’s whisky mastery.”
Euan Kennedy, Lead Whisky Maker at The Macallan.
With each sip, this luxurious expression captures the journey of generations of whisky makers, echoing the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence.
This November, Miami’s Design District becomes a gateway to explore not just whisky but a story two centuries in the making. As part of the experience, guests will have access to personalized shopping, where they can delve deeper into the craftsmanship behind each bottle and learn from expert Brand Ambassadors on-site.
For the discerning luxury aficionado, The Macallan’s TIME : SPACE Collection is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness and taste the brand’s legendary journey, an experience that bridges the past and future while celebrating an unwavering dedication to mastery. With only 200 TIME : SPACE bottles in existence, this Miami boutique opening offers an exclusive moment for connoisseurs to engage with a heritage built over generations—one that continues to captivate with every pour.
