The Macallan’s TIME : SPACE Collection Unveiled: A Celebration of Whisky, Craftsmanship, and 200 Years of Timeless Heritage

Unveiling two exquisite whiskies, the TIME : SPACE Collection encapsulates The Macallan's timeless heritage. The centerpiece, TIME : SPACE, houses both the oldest whisky ever released by the brand—a remarkable 1940 vintage aged for 84 years—and a 2018 vintage, a spirited nod to the future as the first whisky crafted at The Macallan’s new distillery. Each bottle serves as an invitation to step into the brand’s history, taste unparalleled craftsmanship, and witness the evolution of a storied distillery from Speyside to today.

Guests stepping into the boutique will be treated to an immersive experience meticulously curated by The Macallan’s Brand Ambassadors, who will offer insights into each release and a guided journey through whisky craftsmanship that spans two centuries. From learning about the intricate selection of 14 rare cask types in the TIME : SPACE Mastery to tasting nuanced layers of flavor, aroma, and texture, visitors are invited to savor a tradition of excellence and innovation. Visitors can secure their spot by booking an appointment online at The Macallan Boutique.