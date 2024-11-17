His House Children’s Home Participates in Give Miami Day with 100% Matching Donation to Double the Impact of Every Gift

His House Children’s Home, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for abused, neglected and abandoned children, is thrilled to announce a generous matching donation from an anonymous donor on this year’s Give Miami Day. For every donation of $25 or more, the donor will match the contribution, effectively doubling the impact of every dollar given. This incredible opportunity allows the community to make an even greater difference in the lives of children in need.
With a designated donation page on the Give Miami Day website, His House Children’s Home invites donors to support the organization’s mission of providing essential services to children in need. Early giving begins on Monday, November 18, offering even more opportunities to make a lasting impact. Contributions will help ensure a joyful holiday season for the children while sustaining the organization’s vital programs and expanding its reach in South Florida throughout the year.
Christmas can be a challenging time for the nearly 200 children who live on campus at His House Children’s Home, many of whom are separated from their families during the holidays. For some, this may be the first time they experience the joy of seeing a Christmas tree or receiving a meaningful gift tailored to their wishes.
“Our goal is to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and at-risk children in our community and Give Miami Day is an incredible opportunity for South Florida to show its support. Receiving a match for every donation made is an incredible opportunity, and we are deeply grateful to the anonymous donor who is making this possible. This generous contribution will have a lasting effect on the lives of the children we serve, providing them with hope, resources, and a brighter future.”
David Castrillon, Development Director at His House Children’s Home.
To support His House Children’s Home on Give Miami Day visit www.givemiamiday.org. Donations can be made directly on the His House Children's Home page or contributors can create a Champion page to inspire friends and family to get involved.
