Life Time Turkey Trot Miami 5K / 10K Presented By Baptist Health

The Life Time Turkey Trot Miami offers family fun for all runners, joggers and walkers with a distance for every age and pace. Start your holiday off with a fun, festive 5K, 10K or Kids Trot. These races are a great way to kickstart Turkey Day, and you can celebrate your finish with a Holiday-themed Finish Festival, including post-race games and entertainment, photo opps, and awards and prizes. Join the fun and register today!
Races start as early as 7:00 am on Thursday, Nov. 28th - Thanksgiving Day!
The 5K and 10K will take place in beautiful Tropical Park, a Miami-Dade Park. First wave starts at 7:00 am. Walkers and strollers are encouraged to join the last wave. Wave starts improve the flow of runners on the course to ensure that the race is enjoyable for everyone.
Kids aged 2 to 9 are welcome to participate and will receive a special youth size t-shirt and holiday-inspired medal. Races will start at 9:30am, beginning with the youngest group. Parents are welcome to cheer on their little ones as they run along the stadium track to the Finish Line.
Enjoy post-race food, refreshments, games and entertainment, including oversized Jenga and Connect 4, cornhole and football challenges, a 21+ beer garden, festive holiday treats, kids bounce house and face painting! Activities will be open for all, in addition to plenty of opportunities for photos with the giant 20-foot Perky Turkey!
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40th St.
Miami, FL
