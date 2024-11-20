Mommy's Heart's Informative Workshop and Holiday Toy Drive to Support Families in Need

We are thrilled to invite you to two upcoming events on November 22, 2024, an informative workshop with Amy Polacko and Dr. Christine M. Cocchiola, bestselling authors of “FRAMED: Women in the Family Court Underworld”, and on November 30, 2024, our holiday celebration and toy drive to support Sanctuary for Families!
Please join us on November 22, 2024 in support of Mommy’s Heart. Hosted by Hardings NYC.
November 30, 2024 in support of Sanctuary for Families to help make this holiday season a bit brighter for abused children and families. Hosted by Gallery Chang and Something Sweet Gallery Cafe.
$100 provides a supervised visit between a child and protective parent during the holiday season.
$99 offers one protective parent a month of on-call access to a family law attorney.
Your generosity helps us provide essential resources for families in need. Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference!
(To make a monthly donation, select "other" and input your preferred donation amount. Then check the box "make this a monthly donation".)
Your contributions are crucial in helping us fight to protect the rights of abuse survivors, parents and children, who so desperately need our help.
Together, we can improve the lives of these families and help keep these children safe.
100% of all proceeds support Mommy’s Heart.
