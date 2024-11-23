Jean Shafiroff Honored at 25th Celebration of The James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation

Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, television host, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, was honored at the 25th celebration of The James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation and Orphans International Worldwide at the Henry Luce Penthouse of the Asia Society on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on October 17th, 2024.
At the event the Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff. Other honorees included Dr. Robert Thurman, Rebecca Seawright and Rita Cosby.
The theme of this 25th anniversary evening was ‘Peace is possible even in the face of senseless violence. Young global leadership embraces nonviolent conflict resolution.’ Quinn Lemley, graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts and a Distinguished Toastmaster at Toastmasters International and proud member of National Speakers Association performed Barbra Streisand’s iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade” for the milestone event.
Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Peter Yarrow, Dr. Robert Thurman, Rebecca Seawright (New York State Assemblywoman), Gale Brewer (NY Council Member), Julie Menin (NY Council Member), Shama Haider (New Jersey State Assembly member), Indhira Arrington, Vlada von Shats, Liz Abzug (Bella Abzug Leadership Institute), Rita Cosby (WABC), Dr. Maurie McInnis (President of Yale University), and Quinn Lemley.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.
Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com
I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jeanshafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroff
The needs of the world are vast, but so too are our many resources. One of humanity’s most valuable resources is young global leadership impacting positive social change, which this foundation endeavors to support. The Luce and Dudley families have had a long and historical commitment to youth, education, and social improvement in the United States and around the world. I aspire to continue this family tradition through the grants, centers, awards, and publications of The James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation – playing a role, however humble, in bettering humanity. The goal is uplifting the worst of humanity while celebrating the best of humanity – especially the arts. For more information, please visit www.lucefoundation.org
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!