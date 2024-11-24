The 64th Annual Quadrille Ball Launches with a Diplomatic Reception in New York City

The Quadrille Stipend Fund could not succeed without the continued and generous support of corporate sponsors, individual patrons, and other private donors. Financial and non-monetary donations help the German-American Scholarship Association award its scholarships to outstanding students from the United States and Germany. Recent Sponsors have included Microsoft, The Mejean Family Foundation, Max Kade Foundation, The Bye Family, Mr. Lya and Mr. Joseph Pfeifer, Dr. William Radin, and Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Shiva.

