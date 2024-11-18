L’Alliance New York’s Sold Out Gala Raises Over 2.2 Million Dollars for Beloved Institution

L’Alliance New York, the leading independent organization for francophone culture and French language, honored actor and former dancer Sofia Boutella with the 2024 Trophée des Arts and Christine & Stephen Schwarzman for their transformative French philanthropy with the 2024 Pilier d’Or last evening at their gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel. L’Alliance New York’s annual Gala recognizes the honorees’ respective contributions to cross-cultural exchange in the arts, education, business and philanthropy.

L’Alliance New York’s president, Tatyana Franck, greeted guests, calling attention to the importance of the historic day. “On November 11th, 1918, Armistice Day, France, with the help of the United States, brought peace back, solidifying the Franco-American friendship. And today, on this November 11th, 2024, L’Alliance New York stands committed to freedom, to transatlantic dialogue, to education and to francophone culture.” Actor and honoree, Sofia Boutella explained that, having grown up in Algeria and France and now living her adult life in America, it has given her “the ultimate freedom, to be whoever I wanted, without boundaries,” and provided her with a “readiness for new experiences and a different way of being in the world.” Further adding, “I am so grateful for this universal language of art that continues to shape me, help me learn, and help me thrive.”