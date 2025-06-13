Broadway Meets the Beach: Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea Returns with a Showstopping 2025 Lineup
Where Summer Nights and Show Tunes Collide
The East End’s cultural calendar just gained its most melodious highlight. Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, the acclaimed concert series produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, returns to LTV Studios in East Hampton for Summer 2025 with a star-studded lineup and a theatrical edge that rivals the Great White Way.
Backed by state-of-the-art lighting and acoustics, the series transforms LTV’s industrial television studio into a high-style cabaret lounge complete with modular staging, café seating, and the timeless elegance of a Baby Grand piano. It’s a marriage of artistry and atmosphere that invites audiences into the music—up close, personal, and pitch-perfect.
An Unmissable Lineup of Broadway and Cabaret Icons
This year’s schedule promises an eclectic mix of legendary voices, storytelling powerhouses, and crowd-favorite revues. Every evening offers a different chapter of the Great American Songbook—reimagined, reinterpreted, and delivered with vocal firepower.
2025 Schedule Highlights:
Saturday, July 5 | 7:30 PM – Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye
Season opener featuring the beloved cabaret legend, with a special reception included.
Friday, July 11 | 7:30 PM – Lee Roy Reams: Me and Betty
A musical memoir honoring Broadway icon Betty Comden through the voice of a showbiz insider.
Saturday, July 19 | 7:30 PM – Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond
The Tony-nominated vocalist brings her signature warmth and clarity to classic and contemporary favorites.
Saturday, July 26 | 7:30 PM – Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano: Hirschfeld’s Broadway
A stylish celebration hosted by David Leopold, honoring the illustrated legacy of Al Hirschfeld.
Sunday, August 3 | 7:30 PM – Best of the Versed Strikes Back!
Starring Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, and Maria Abous, produced and hosted by David Alpern.
Saturday, August 16 | 7:30 PM – Nice Work If You Can Get It
A cabaret jubilee featuring KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, and Marta Sanders, in partnership with the Mabel Mercer Foundation.
Saturday, August 23 | 7:30 PM – Craig Rubano: Take the Moment
An evening of classic interpretation by one of the cabaret scene’s most expressive voices.
Saturday, August 30 | 7:30 PM – Moipei: Moipei Embraces New York
The dynamic trio of Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei close the season with harmony-rich performances bridging continents and genres.
The Venue: Industrial-Chic Meets Intimate
Each performance unfolds within LTV’s transformed studio space—a venue that feels both elevated and welcoming. The café-style setup places the audience mere feet from the performers, offering a proximity that few venues can match. Add a curated cocktail in hand and a soft summer breeze lingering in the air, and you’ve got the makings of a truly elevated evening in the Hamptons.
Tickets and Details
Opening Night (July 5): VIP Café Front Row w/ drink ticket: $150 | General Admission: $100
All Other Performances:
VIP Café Front Row w/ drink ticket: $100
General Admission (advance): $60
General Admission (at the door): $65
Tickets available at tveh.org
Please note: dates and performers are subject to change.
Whether you’re stepping off the beach or arriving in heels, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea offers the kind of cultural escape that blends easy elegance with musical mastery. This summer, the Hamptons will sing—one timeless tune at a time.