Broadway Meets the Beach: Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea Returns with a Showstopping 2025 Lineup

Saturday, July 5 | 7:30 PM – Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye

Season opener featuring the beloved cabaret legend, with a special reception included.



Friday, July 11 | 7:30 PM – Lee Roy Reams: Me and Betty

A musical memoir honoring Broadway icon Betty Comden through the voice of a showbiz insider.



Saturday, July 19 | 7:30 PM – Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond

The Tony-nominated vocalist brings her signature warmth and clarity to classic and contemporary favorites.



Saturday, July 26 | 7:30 PM – Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano: Hirschfeld’s Broadway

A stylish celebration hosted by David Leopold, honoring the illustrated legacy of Al Hirschfeld.



Sunday, August 3 | 7:30 PM – Best of the Versed Strikes Back!

Starring Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, and Maria Abous, produced and hosted by David Alpern.



Saturday, August 16 | 7:30 PM – Nice Work If You Can Get It

A cabaret jubilee featuring KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, and Marta Sanders, in partnership with the Mabel Mercer Foundation.



Saturday, August 23 | 7:30 PM – Craig Rubano: Take the Moment

An evening of classic interpretation by one of the cabaret scene’s most expressive voices.

