10 Best Fall Activities and Events in New York City (2025)

Where: Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street, Manhattan, 10036)

When: September 21, January 18, February 22, April 23

Why go: The Jazz Room brings the soulful energy of New Orleans straight to New York with live performances in an intimate, speakeasy-style setting. From timeless standards like When the Saints Go Marching In to spontaneous improvisations, the show captures the heart and spirit of jazz, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone looking for a stylish, feel-good escape.