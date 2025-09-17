10 Best Fall Activities and Events in New York City (2025)

Looking for the best things to do in NYC this fall? From immersive art and candlelit concerts to quirky dinners and historic tours, New York City is packed with fresh ways to spend crisp autumn days and cozy nights. Use this guide to plan your weekends, date nights, and family outings across the city.
Where: New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, 10458)
When: Select Dates September 25 – November 30
Why go: Experience Halloween and the holidays collide as the New York Botanical Garden transforms into Jack Skellington’s whimsical world. With dazzling lights, larger-than-life sculptures, and scenes inspired by the Tim Burton classic, this immersive trail turns one of NYC’s most beloved gardens into a glowing storybook you can walk through.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Best after dusk. Evenings and weekends get busy, so arrive early.
Where: Arte Museum New York (61 Chelsea Piers, New York, 10011)
When: Ongoing September through November, timed entry
Why go: Step into a world where art, technology, and nature converge. ARTE MUSEUM transforms Chelsea Piers into a multi-sensory wonderland with massive digital landscapes, evocative soundscapes, and custom scents. It’s an immersive cultural experience that’s as inspiring for art lovers as it is captivating for families.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Plan for about 90 minutes to fully enjoy the installations.
Where: American Dream (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, 07073)
When: Ongoing, timed entry
Why go: Bubble Planet takes visitors on a whimsical journey through themed rooms filled with larger-than-life bubbles, vibrant colors, and interactive technology. From VR adventures to sensory play, it’s an imaginative, family-friendly experience that sparks wonder for kids and adults alike.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Socks required for the Bubble Bath area. Allow about 60 minutes.
Where: Irondale (85 South Oxford Street Brooklyn, NY, 11217)
When: September 20 & 28, October 4 & 24, November 2 & 22, December 14 & 20
Why go: Step beyond traditional theater and into the jury box, where you decide the outcome of a gripping courtroom drama. As you weigh testimony, examine evidence, and deliberate with your fellow audience members, you’ll experience the tension and responsibility of justice in a way that’s immersive, thought-provoking, and unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Recommended 12+. Runs about 60 minutes.
Where: Church of the Heavenly Rest (1085 5th Avenue, New York, 10128)
When: Select Dates starting September 20th
Why go: Hear Adele’s most beloved songs reimagined by a live string quartet, performed in the intimate glow of candlelight inside one of New York’s most beautiful historic churches. From “Hello” to “Someone Like You,” this tribute concert turns chart-topping hits into a moving, multi-sensory evening of music and atmosphere.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes early. Late entry is not permitted.
Where: Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street, Manhattan, 10036)
When: September 21, January 18, February 22, April 23
Why go: The Jazz Room brings the soulful energy of New Orleans straight to New York with live performances in an intimate, speakeasy-style setting. From timeless standards like When the Saints Go Marching In to spontaneous improvisations, the show captures the heart and spirit of jazz, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone looking for a stylish, feel-good escape.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The venue is 18+ and has a full bar, so plan to arrive early, order a cocktail, and settle in for the music.
Where: Arlo NoMad (11E 31st Street, Manhattan, 10016)
When: September 12 & 26, October 10 & 24, November 7 & 21
Why go: Step outside the ordinary with a three-course dinner enjoyed completely blindfolded. By heightening your senses of taste and smell, this playful dining experience transforms every bite into a surprise and turns a meal into a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure in the heart of Manhattan.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Choose meat, seafood, or vegan when you book. Gratuity and drinks not included.
Where: Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Avenue, Manhattan, 10065)
When: September 19, November 7, January 23, March 7
Why go: This reimagining of Sleeping Beauty blends classical ballet with dazzling light effects to create a modern take on the timeless fairytale. Glow-in-the-dark costumes and dynamic choreography bring the story to life in a way that’s visually stunning, family-friendly, and unlike any ballet you’ve seen before.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: 60-minute show with no intermission. Arrive early for best seating within your zone.
Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church (157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, 11201)
When: Select dates starting September 12
Why go: From “Love Story” to “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift’s biggest hits are reimagined by a live string quartet inside a venue glowing with candlelight. The combination of timeless melodies and an intimate atmosphere creates a magical evening that every Swiftie and music lover will remember.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Seating is first come within your zone. Doors open 45 minutes before the show.
Where: The Ruby Theatre (35 W 39th St, 10018)
When: November through December
Why go: Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before, five actors take the stage, one fueled by shots of alcohol, and chaos (and comedy) ensues. Every performance is wildly different, blending improv, wit, and cocktails for an Off-Broadway hit that’s equal parts theater and party. Whether you love the Bard or just a good laugh, it’s one of NYC’s most unique nights out.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Guests must be 21+ with valid ID, and drinks can be ordered from the bar and delivered to your seat.
From candlelit concerts and immersive art shows to historic tours and unique dining, fall in New York City offers endless ways to celebrate the season. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a cultural night, or a one-of-a-kind date, these experiences highlight the best of what NYC has to offer in 2025.
Don’t wait too long, tickets for popular events sell out fast. Secure your spot now and make this autumn in New York City one to remember.
