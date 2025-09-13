12 Best Events and Experiences this Season in Miami (2025)

Looking for the best things to do in Miami this season? From immersive art exhibitions and candlelit concerts to unforgettable dining adventures and nights of comedy, the city is full of exciting ways to explore, celebrate, and be entertained. Use this guide to plan your next night out or a memorable day in Miami.
Where: ARTXSPACE Garden (301 Northwest 28th Street, Miami, 33127)
When: September 10 – November 30
Why go: Step inside the brilliant mind of Nikola Tesla through a multi-sensory journey that blends history, science, and technology. From interactive exhibits on his childhood and inventions to a VR experience that lets you explore his visionary ideas firsthand, this immersive show offers a fascinating way to connect with one of the world’s greatest innovators.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience lasts 45–60 minutes and is suitable for all ages.
Where: ARTXSPACE Garden (301 Northwest 28th Street, Miami, 33127)
When: September 10 – November 30
Why go: Step inside the brilliant mind of Nikola Tesla through a multi-sensory journey that blends history, science, and technology. From interactive exhibits on his childhood and inventions to a VR experience that lets you explore his visionary ideas firsthand, this immersive show offers a fascinating way to connect with one of the world’s greatest innovators.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience lasts 45–60 minutes and is suitable for all ages.
Where: ELV (1723 Washington Ave Miami Beach, 33139)
When: September 13 and 20
Why go: Step into a galaxy of sound and light as a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s most iconic film scores, from Interstellar and Inception to Dune. With 360-degree projection mapping transforming the venue into a cosmic journey, plus electrifying solo performances by Siobhan Cronin and Clarissa Vieira, this symphony blends classical artistry with cutting-edge visuals for a night that’s as epic as the movies themselves.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The performance lasts about an hour. Arrive early to grab a themed cocktail and settle in, once the lights go down, the immersive visuals are best enjoyed without distraction.
Where: Miami Theater Center (9806 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, 33138)
When: October 3 & November 7
Why go: Step beyond traditional theater and into the jury box, where you decide the outcome of a gripping courtroom drama. As you weigh testimony, examine evidence, and deliberate with your fellow audience members, you’ll experience the tension and responsibility of justice in a way that’s immersive, thought-provoking, and unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Recommended 12+. Runs about 60 minutes.
Where: Scottish Rite Temple MIA (471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128, 33128)
When: September 19, October 26, December 6, January 9 and February 21
Why go: Hear Adele’s most beloved songs reimagined by a live string quartet. From “Hello” to “Someone Like You,” this tribute concert turns chart-topping hits into a moving, multi-sensory evening of music and atmosphere.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes early. Late entry is not permitted.
Where: Wyn Wyn - Arlo Wynwood (2217 Northwest Miami Court, Miami, 33127)
When: October 23, 26 & 30, November 2, 6 & 13
Why go: Dinner becomes theater at Sensory Feast, where projection mapping transforms your table into a canvas for magical stories that unfold with each course. Paired with a thoughtfully crafted three-course menu, this immersive dining experience blends flavor, fantasy, and artistry, making it an unforgettable night for couples, families, and anyone looking to add a touch of wonder to their evening in Miami.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience runs about 90 minutes and includes a three-course meal with meat, seafood, and vegan options. Drinks are sold separately, and seating may be communal unless tickets are purchased together.
Where: Novotel Miami Brickell (1500 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, 33129)
When: September 20, October 19, November 22 and December 13
Why go: Step outside the ordinary with a three-course dinner enjoyed completely blindfolded. By heightening your senses of taste and smell, this playful dining experience transforms every bite into a surprise and turns a meal into a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Choose meat, seafood, or vegan when you book. Gratuity and drinks not included.
Where: Miami Theater Center (9806 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, 33138)
When: October 11 and December 20
Why go: This reimagining of Sleeping Beauty blends classical ballet with dazzling light effects to create a modern take on the timeless fairytale. Glow-in-the-dark costumes and dynamic choreography bring the story to life in a way that’s visually stunning, family-friendly, and unlike any ballet you’ve seen before.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: 60-minute show with no intermission. Arrive early for best seating within your zone.
Where: South Florida PBS Studios (3401 S Congress Ave Boynton Beach, 33426)
When: Ongoing September through December
Why go: Step back thousands of years and experience ancient Egypt like never before. With breathtaking 3D reconstructions, this immersive exhibition brings the world of pharaohs, pyramids, and gods to life in vivid detail. It’s an unforgettable journey through history, myth, and culture that appeals to both curious minds and history lovers alike.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience lasts about 60–70 minutes and is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Where: Stairwell Comedy Show (2809 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL (Second Floor, walk-up))
When: September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 11
Why go: Tucked away in Coconut Grove, this underground-style comedy show delivers an intimate night of unfiltered laughs at a price that won’t break the bank. With a rotating lineup of sharp local and touring comedians, a BYOB policy, and a laid-back atmosphere, it’s one of Miami’s best-kept secrets for a casual night out with friends or a date.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis, so arrive early to grab a good spot. Free parking is available in the plaza or nearby streets.
Where: Scottish Rite Temple MIA (471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128, 33128)
When: September 27, November 9, December 6, January 24 and February 21
Why go: Experience Queen’s greatest hits like never before as the Listeso String Quartet transforms classics such as Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You into stirring arrangements under the glow of candlelight. Set inside the historic Scottish Rite Temple, this intimate concert blends rock anthems with a breathtaking atmosphere, creating a night that’s both powerful and unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Doors open an hour before the show, and seating is first come within your zone, so plan to arrive early.
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay (1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, 33132)
When: October 25
Why go: Celebrate the timeless hits of ABBA in a stunning open-air setting overlooking Biscayne Bay. From Dancing Queen to Mamma Mia, this concert under the stars combines disco nostalgia with breathtaking views, specialty cocktails, and an unforgettable Miami night of music and atmosphere.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Rooftop setting makes it weather-dependent, shows will be rescheduled in case of rain. A one-drink minimum applies.
Miami never runs out of ways to surprise and entertain. From world-class performances to unforgettable cultural moments, the city is alive with experiences you won’t find anywhere else.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter