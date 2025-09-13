12 Best Events and Experiences this Season in Miami (2025)

Where: ARTXSPACE Garden (301 Northwest 28th Street, Miami, 33127)

When: September 10 – November 30

Why go: Step inside the brilliant mind of Nikola Tesla through a multi-sensory journey that blends history, science, and technology. From interactive exhibits on his childhood and inventions to a VR experience that lets you explore his visionary ideas firsthand, this immersive show offers a fascinating way to connect with one of the world’s greatest innovators.

Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online

Good to know: The experience lasts 45–60 minutes and is suitable for all ages.