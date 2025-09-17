5 Best Halloween Events in Dallas for 2025

Why Go: AirOtic BITE! isn’t your average Halloween event, it’s a bold fusion of cirque, burlesque, and immersive theater that turns spooky season into a sultry spectacle. With world-class acrobats, mesmerizing burlesque performances, and an atmospheric cocktail hour to set the mood, this show blurs the line between fantasy and fear in the most unforgettable way. If you’re looking for a Halloween night that’s daring, decadent, and unlike anything else in Dallas, this is the event to sink your teeth into.