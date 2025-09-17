5 Best Halloween Events in Dallas for 2025

Halloween in Dallas offers everything from immersive bars and haunted houses to candlelit concerts and interactive experiences. This season, the city is filled with creative and spooky ways to celebrate. Here are 5 of the best Halloween events to check out.
Location: Trinity Forest Adventure Park (1800 Dowdy Ferry Road, Dallas, 75217)
Dates: Select Dates October and November
Why Go: Forest of Shadows isn’t your typical haunted house, it’s a fully immersive outdoor journey where art, technology, and storytelling collide to create a hauntingly beautiful experience. With illusions, eerie soundscapes, and unexpected encounters along the trail, this event transforms the forest into a living dark tale. Perfect for thrill-seekers and fans of immersive shows, it’s a seasonal highlight that will leave you both enchanted and unsettled.
Tip: The experience takes place outdoors at night, so wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and dress in layers for changing temperatures. Some paths are unpaved and uneven, so plan accordingly.
Location: Frontiers of Flight Museum (6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209, United States, 75209)
Dates: October 26
Why Go: Few experiences capture the Halloween spirit as elegantly as a candlelit concert. Inside the Frontiers of Flight Museum, the Listeso String Quartet brings spine-tingling classics and eerie movie themes to life. Surrounded by thousands of flickering candles, the atmosphere transforms into something both haunting and unforgettable.
Tip: Arrive early to secure the best seats in your zone and soak in the candlelit setting before the music begins.
Location: Dark Hour Haunted House (701 Taylor Drive, Plano, 75074)
Dates: Select Dates September to November
Why Go: Dark Hour Haunted House isn’t just another haunted attraction, it’s the top-rated haunted house in DFW and a must for thrill-seekers every Halloween season. With movie-quality sets, cutting-edge effects, and an army of terrifying live actors, every step plunges you deeper into a nightmare that feels eerily real. From cursed corridors to folklore-inspired monsters, this experience offers scares at every turn.
Tip: The experience can last anywhere from 25 to 60 minutes depending on your pace through the haunt.
Location: Station 4 (3911 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, 75219)
Dates: Weekends in October
Why Go: AirOtic BITE! isn’t your average Halloween event, it’s a bold fusion of cirque, burlesque, and immersive theater that turns spooky season into a sultry spectacle. With world-class acrobats, mesmerizing burlesque performances, and an atmospheric cocktail hour to set the mood, this show blurs the line between fantasy and fear in the most unforgettable way. If you’re looking for a Halloween night that’s daring, decadent, and unlike anything else in Dallas, this is the event to sink your teeth into.
Tip: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the cocktail hour, so arriving early gives you time to enjoy a drink and settle in before the show begins at 7:00 p.m. This is a 21+ event with a seductive edge, so expect mature themes.
Location: Various locations in Denton, Texas
Dates: October 1-31
Why Go: The Texas Legislature has officially declared Denton the Halloween Capital of Texas, building on the overwhelming success of its first-ever 31 Days of Denton Halloween in 2024. The month-long celebration packed the city with more than 200 spooky events, 15 creative downtown displays, and attracted over 660,000 visitors from across the country. This year, Denton will expand the festivities even further, rolling out movie nights, pumpkin drops, ghost tours, exhibitions, and plenty of new surprises, securing its place as Texas’s top Halloween hotspot.
Button: Official Denton Event Calendar
From candlelit concerts and haunted houses to immersive pop-ups and festive bar crawls, Halloween in Dallas is full of ways to embrace the spooky season. Whether you’re after heart-pounding scares, family-friendly fun, or a lively night out with friends, the city has something for every kind of Halloween fan.
