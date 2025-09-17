5 Best Halloween Events in London for 2025

Halloween in London transforms the city into a place of mystery, spectacle, and celebration. With events ranging from atmospheric evenings to full-on parties, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the spirit of the season. Whether you’re looking for a night of thrills, culture, or unforgettable fun, London has plenty of experiences to make this Halloween one to remember.
Location: Sway Bar (61-65 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5BZ)
Dates: November 1
Why Go: If you’re looking for a Halloween night that’s equal parts eerie and exhilarating, the Halloween Dark Circus Festival is the place to be. This isn’t your average costume party, it’s a full-scale transformation of one of London’s hottest venues into a sinister circus brimming with freakshow surprises, immersive décor, and haunting energy.
Tip: Entry is only permitted until midnight, so plan to arrive early to avoid missing out.
Location: Avora (5C, 127 Hackney Road, London, E2 8GY)
Dates: Ongoing September through December
Why Go: Step beyond the ordinary and into the extraordinary with Avora: A New World Immersive Experience. Unlike a typical night out, Avora blends theater, mixology, and interactive storytelling to create a fully transportive adventure. From donning your custom jumpsuit and meeting the Avorians to sipping bespoke cocktails in film-worthy sets, every detail pulls you deeper into this otherworldly paradise.
Tip: Each guest is suited up in an Avora jumpsuit upon arrival, so there’s no need to worry about dress code, just bring valid ID and a sense of adventure.
Why Go: The Halloween Upside Down Party is the ultimate mix of nostalgia and nightlife, blending Stranger Things inspired thrills with a retro soundtrack that’ll keep you dancing until dawn. With neon lights, eerie surprises, and a crowd decked out in wild costumes, it’s not just a party, it’s a full-on 80s Halloween adventure in one of London’s most iconic venues.
Tip: Costumes are strongly encouraged to match the retro-Halloween vibe.
Location: LDN East (30 Bidder St, London, E16 4SH)
Dates: November 2
Why Go: Bashment Nation brings the heat to Halloween with London’s biggest daytime bashment festival. Blending the high-energy beats of Dancehall, Reggae, and Soca with a spooky seasonal vibe, it’s a one-of-a-kind party where the music never stops. With massive stage shows, top DJs, delicious Caribbean food, and an atmosphere buzzing with costumes and creativity, this event promises to be the ultimate Halloween celebration for anyone who loves good vibes and great music.
Tip: Costumes are highly encouraged but leave replica weapons at home.
Location: Barbican Tube (Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4JA)
Dates: Select Dates September to November
Why Go: If you’re fascinated by the darker side of history, this walk offers a gripping journey through London’s most chilling true-crime stories. Led by Declan, an expert storyteller, you’ll explore infamous sites tied to serial killers, step into eerie alleys, and even take part in a spine-tingling psychic experiment. It’s equal parts history, psychology, and hair-raising entertainment, making it a must for thrill-seekers, true-crime fans, and anyone looking for a Halloween-worthy experience.
Tip: The tour covers about 2 miles over two hours at a brisk pace, so wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. It runs rain or shine.
Halloween in London brings the city to life. From eerie walks through the city’s shadowy alleys to over-the-top themed celebrations, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the spirit of the season. Whether you’re seeking spine-tingling scares or a unique night out, London has it all.
