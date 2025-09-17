5 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles for 2025

Halloween in Los Angeles brings a mix of spooky fun, seasonal traditions, and unforgettable entertainment. From family outings to nights out with friends, the city offers plenty of ways to get into the spirit. Here are some of the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2025.
Location: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch (10100 Jefferson BLVD, Culver City, CA, 90232)
Dates: October 4-31
Why Go: A Los Angeles tradition for nearly four decades, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch brings all the charm of a fall farm day right into Culver City. With its pumpkin village, petting zoo, slides, bounce houses, and endless photo opportunities, it’s a festive escape for families and anyone looking to soak up the season’s spirit.
Tip: Weekends can get crowded, so plan a weekday visit, if possible, for a more relaxed experience. Wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes for exploring the maze and outdoor activities
Location: Immanuel Presbyterian Church (3300 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90010)
Dates: October 30
Why Go: Few experiences feel as hauntingly beautiful as hearing Halloween-inspired music performed live by a string quartet under the glow of hundreds of candles. Set inside the stunning Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, this concert transforms iconic themes from Thriller to The Nightmare Before Christmas into a spine-tingling, elegant evening of music and atmosphere.
Tip: Doors open 45 minutes early, so plan to arrive with time to find your seat and soak in the candlelit setting before the music begins.
Location: Los Angeles Equestrian Center (480 Riverside Drive, Burbank, 91506)
Dates: October 26 and October 30
Why Go: The Candlelight concert series takes on a spooky twist in Burbank, transforming the Los Angeles Equestrian Center into a glowing haven of music and atmosphere. Surrounded by hundreds of candles, the Orchid Quartet reimagines Halloween favorites from The Exorcist and Beetlejuice to Thriller and The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s an elegant, multi-sensory way to experience the season’s most iconic music.
Tip: For a truly memorable evening, choose a later showtime when the venue feels even more atmospheric after dark.
Location: Universal Studios Hollywood (100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, 91608)
Dates: Select Dates September and October
Why Go: Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate fright fest in Southern California. With eight Hollywood-quality haunted houses, sinister scare zones, and the legendary Terror Tram, every corner is designed to make your heart race. Between scares, you can catch thrilling live shows or ride world-class attractions after dark, making it the perfect mix of terror and entertainment.
Tip: Lines for the haunted houses can get long on peak nights, so consider arriving early.
Location: MiViDa (2415 Eads St, Los Angeles, 90031)
Dates: Select Dates October and November
Why Go: Step inside the eerie world of Edgar Allan Poe like never before in this immersive theatrical journey. At Poe-Etique, you’re not just a spectator, you’re part of the haunting story. Guided through atmospheric rooms inside Raven’s Manor, you’ll encounter unsettling characters, chilling rituals, and dark secrets that blur the line between performance and reality. With its blend of monologues, dance, and immersive storytelling, this experience is perfect for anyone seeking a spine-tingling, one-of-a-kind night of gothic theatre in Los Angeles.
Tip: The show lasts about 2.5 hours and involves moving through multiple rooms, so wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for periods of standing and walking.
From festive pumpkin patches and candlelit concerts to lively bar crawls and dazzling stage shows, Halloween in Los Angeles offers something for everyone. Whether you’re planning a family day at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, a night of live music surrounded by candles, or a costume-filled crawl through Santa Monica’s best bars, LA is packed with unique ways to celebrate the season.
