5 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles for 2025

Why Go: Step inside the eerie world of Edgar Allan Poe like never before in this immersive theatrical journey. At Poe-Etique, you’re not just a spectator, you’re part of the haunting story. Guided through atmospheric rooms inside Raven’s Manor, you’ll encounter unsettling characters, chilling rituals, and dark secrets that blur the line between performance and reality. With its blend of monologues, dance, and immersive storytelling, this experience is perfect for anyone seeking a spine-tingling, one-of-a-kind night of gothic theatre in Los Angeles.