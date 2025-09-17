5 Best Halloween Events in Miami for 2025

Why Go: Step into a Halloween night like no other, where spine-tingling classics and iconic movie themes are reimagined by a live string quartet under the warm glow of candlelight. From Thriller and Ghostbusters to eerie masterpieces by Mussorgsky and Saint-Saëns, this hauntingly beautiful concert blends elegance with just the right amount of spook. Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, a seasonal outing with friends, or simply a way to experience Halloween in a more sophisticated way, this immersive evening at Palapa in Upper Buena Vista promises chills, charm, and unforgettable music.