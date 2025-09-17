5 Best Halloween Events in Miami for 2025

Halloween in Miami brings everything from lively themed parties and immersive pop-ups to candlelit concerts, haunted houses, and family-friendly festivities. This fall, the city is buzzing with unique ways to celebrate. Here are 5 of the best Halloween events to check out.
Location: Palapa at Upper Buena Vista (5040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, United States, 33137)
Dates: October 26
Why Go: Step into a Halloween night like no other, where spine-tingling classics and iconic movie themes are reimagined by a live string quartet under the warm glow of candlelight. From Thriller and Ghostbusters to eerie masterpieces by Mussorgsky and Saint-Saëns, this hauntingly beautiful concert blends elegance with just the right amount of spook. Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, a seasonal outing with friends, or simply a way to experience Halloween in a more sophisticated way, this immersive evening at Palapa in Upper Buena Vista promises chills, charm, and unforgettable music.
Tip: Arrive early to secure the best seats in your zone and soak in the candlelit setting before the music begins.
Location: Queen Miami Beach (550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL, 33139)
Dates: October 29
Why Go: If you’re looking for Halloween with a glamorous twist, Queen Miami Beach delivers it in unforgettable style. Set inside the iconic Paris Theater, this one-night-only soirée blends decadent dining with theatrical dark fantasy. Guests will savor exquisite dishes while being swept into a world of eerie elegance, complete with aerialists, haunting live music, and mysterious performers who bring the night’s “twisted beast” tale to life.
Tip: This is a one-night-only event on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and reservations are essential, spots will book up quickly. Choose between two seatings at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
Location: RosaNegra Miami ( 310 NW 24th St, Miami, FL)
Dates: October 31
Why Go RosaNegra Miami takes Halloween beyond the ordinary with a celebration rooted in the vibrancy of Día de los Muertos. Expect a feast for the senses, moody lighting, carved pumpkins, and colorful calaveras set the stage for live performances and high-energy bottle service. Guests who arrive in costume can compete for prizes, while sweet touches like tequila-flamed chocolate skulls add a playful twist to the evening. It’s a night where culture and celebration merge, offering an unforgettable way to honor the season in true Miami style.
Tip: Reservations are strongly recommended as space is limited, and the celebration is expected to sell out quickly.
Location: Marion Miami (1111 SW First Ave., Miami, FL, 33130)
Dates: October 30
Why Go: Marion Miami’s Circus Soirée offers a Halloween night like no other, blending the city’s most glamorous supper club vibes with the thrill of a circus under the stars. Between its decadent menu, sultry performances, and dazzling stunts, every moment promises spectacle and indulgence. Perfect for those who crave a night of high-energy entertainment, fine dining, and themed elegance, this event is where Miami’s Halloween scene reaches its most extravagant.
Tip: Marion Miami’s Circus Soirée is a popular Halloween event with limited seating, so reservations are strongly recommended in advance. Costumes that embrace the circus theme are encouraged and add to the festive atmosphere, making the night even more immersive.
Location: Pinecrest Gardens (11000 Southwest 57th Avenue, Pinecrest, 33156)
Dates: October 25
Why Go: Candlelight Open Air: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics offers a spine-tingling yet enchanting way to celebrate spooky season in Miami. Surrounded by the natural beauty of Pinecrest Gardens and the glow of hundreds of candles, you’ll hear hauntingly beautiful renditions of iconic Halloween themes from Thriller and The Exorcist to The Nightmare Before Christmas. With the Collins Quartet bringing these classics to life, it’s the perfect mix of elegance, atmosphere, and seasonal chills.
Tip: Pinecrest Gardens is an outdoor venue, so bring a light jacket or sweater in case of cooler evening breezes. Seating is first come, first served within your zone, so plan to arrive when doors open for the best spot.
From candlelit concerts and haunted houses to themed dining and immersive nightlife, Halloween in Miami delivers thrills for every kind of celebration. Whether you’re after pulse-pounding scares, interactive workshops, or lively costume parties, Miami knows how to turn October into an unforgettable experience.
