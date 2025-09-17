5 Best Halloween Events in New York City for 2025

Halloween in New York City brings everything from rooftop parties and immersive bars to candlelit concerts, haunted houses, and creative workshops. This fall, NYC is packed with unique ways to celebrate. Here are 5 of the best Halloween events to check out.
Location: New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, 10458)
Dates: From September 25th to November 30th — 10-week limited engagement!
Why Go: Step into Tim Burton’s darkly whimsical world as the New York Botanical Garden transforms into a glowing trail inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Expect larger-than-life Jack Skellington displays, immersive light installations, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments perfect for Halloween lovers of all ages.
Tip: Visit after sunset for the most magical atmosphere, and plan to arrive early, evenings and weekends can get crowded. Bundle up, as the outdoor trail can be chilly in late fall.
Location: Church of the Heavenly Rest (1085 5th Avenue, New York, 10128)
Dates: October 30 and October 31
Why Go: Few experiences capture the Halloween spirit as elegantly as a candlelit concert. Inside the stunning Church of the Heavenly Rest, the Highline String Quartet brings spine-tingling classics and eerie movie themes to life. Surrounded by thousands of flickering candles, the atmosphere transforms into something both haunting and unforgettable.
Tip: Arrive early to secure the best seats in your zone and soak in the candlelit setting before the music begins.
Location: Blood Manor (359 Broadway, New York, NY 10013)
Dates: October 3 - November 8
Why Go: For over two decades, Blood Manor has been the ultimate Halloween destination in New York City, offering 10,000 square feet of pure terror. With its chilling history, elaborate sets, and scare actors waiting in the shadows, every hallway promises a heart-pounding encounter. Whether you’re brave enough to walk or quick enough to run, Blood Manor delivers the city’s most unforgettable haunted attraction.
Tip: Wear comfortable shoes, the experience takes you through dark halls and uneven passageways, so you’ll want to be steady on your feet.
Location: Pure Terror Scream Park (1010 New York 17M, Monroe, 10950)
Dates: Select nights in September, October, and November
Why Go: Widely recognized as one of the scariest haunted attractions in the country, Pure Terror Scream Park is worth the short trip outside New York City. Just 40 miles from Manhattan, this Guinness World Record–holding scream park offers 10 massive haunted houses, including two brand-new experiences for 2025. With cinematic sets, chilling effects, and scare actors who never break character, it’s the ultimate Halloween adventure for those ready to escape NYC for a night of pure fright.
Tip: Make a day trip out of it, Monroe is about an hour’s drive from the city, so plan to arrive early, grab dinner nearby, and then head into the scream park after dark for the full effect. Comfortable shoes are a must, as you’ll be on your feet exploring multiple attractions.
Location: Drunk Shakespeare (35 West 39th Street, New York, 10018)
Dates: September 24 through October 25
Why Go: If you love theater with a mischievous twist, Drunk Dracula is one of the most original Halloween experiences in NYC. Presented by the Drunk Shakespeare Society, this wild retelling of the classic vampire tale blends improv comedy, audience interaction, and plenty of chaos, all fueled by five shots of whiskey. It’s part performance, part party, and all hilariously unpredictable.
Tip: Come ready to laugh and lean into the interactive vibe, the actors often play off the audience. Seats are limited and cocktails are served right to your chair, so it’s best to book early for the best availability.
From candlelit concerts and rooftop parties to haunted houses and immersive bars, Halloween in New York City offers endless ways to get into the spooky spirit. Whether you’re looking for bone-chilling scares, hands-on creative workshops, or glamorous costume parties with skyline views, NYC has something for every type of Halloween lover.
