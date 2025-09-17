5 Best Halloween Events in New York City for 2025

Why Go: Widely recognized as one of the scariest haunted attractions in the country, Pure Terror Scream Park is worth the short trip outside New York City. Just 40 miles from Manhattan, this Guinness World Record–holding scream park offers 10 massive haunted houses, including two brand-new experiences for 2025. With cinematic sets, chilling effects, and scare actors who never break character, it’s the ultimate Halloween adventure for those ready to escape NYC for a night of pure fright.