12 Best Fall Activities and Events in Dallas (2025)

Where: Edison's (1724 Cockrell Ave, Dallas, TX 75215, 75215)

When: October 17, November 21, February 12

Why go: The Jazz Room brings the soulful energy of New Orleans straight to Dallas with live performances in an intimate, speakeasy-style setting. From timeless standards like When the Saints Go Marching In to spontaneous improvisations, the show captures the heart and spirit of jazz, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone looking for a stylish, feel-good escape.