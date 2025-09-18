12 Best Fall Activities and Events in Dallas (2025)

Dallas is buzzing with experiences this season, from immersive exhibitions and live performances to unforgettable dining adventures and cultural highlights. Whether you’re planning a night out with friends, a unique date, or a family day trip, the city offers endless ways to make lasting memories. Let this guide inspire your next Dallas adventure.
Where: 14902 Preston Road, Dallas #1200, TX 75254
When: October 24 to January 31
Why go: Step inside the wizarding world like never before at Harry Potter: The Exhibition. From authentic props and costumes to hands-on activities like potion-making, Quidditch practice, and spell-casting, this immersive experience brings the films to life in a way that’s both nostalgic and interactive. Perfect for fans of all ages, it’s a chance to explore iconic settings, relive favorite moments, and create magical memories in Dallas.
Good to know: The exhibition takes about 60–90 minutes to explore.
Where: 921 N. Riverfront Blvd, Suite 100, 75207
When: September 11 through November 15
Why go: Glow or Go transforms team play into a high-energy adventure that feels like stepping inside a video game. With neon-lit rooms, laser mazes, puzzles, and obstacle challenges, it’s an immersive test of reflexes and teamwork that ends in a dramatic paint explosion finale. Perfect for friends, families, or coworkers, it’s an unforgettable group outing that combines competition, collaboration, and nonstop fun.
Good to know: The adventure lasts 75 minutes and requires sneakers or tennis shoes, no other footwear is allowed. Kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: 921 N. Riverfront Blvd, Suite 100, Dallas, Texas 75207
When: September 11 through December 30
Why go: SENSAS takes team bonding to the next level with a two-hour adventure that challenges all five senses through playful, surprising, and sometimes pitch-black workshops. Guided by the quirky “Master of Senses,” you and your group will laugh, connect, and step outside your comfort zones, making it a one-of-a-kind outing that mixes fun, fear, and discovery in equal measure.
Good to know: Teams must have at least four participants, and the adventure lasts about two hours. The entrance and parking are located on Payne Street behind the building, look for event signage when you arrive.
Where: Plaza Theater (521 West State Street, Garland, 75040)
When: September 19, October 10 and November 13
Why go: Step beyond traditional theater and into the jury box, where you decide the outcome of a gripping courtroom drama. As you weigh testimony, examine evidence, and deliberate with your fellow audience members, you’ll experience the tension and responsibility of justice in a way that’s immersive, thought-provoking, and unforgettable.
Good to know: Recommended 12+. Runs about 60 minutes.
Where: Edison's (1724 Cockrell Ave, Dallas, TX 75215, 75215)
When: September 19 & 27, November 13, March 27
Why go: Hear Adele’s most beloved songs reimagined by a live string quartet, performed under the warm glow of candlelight at The Edison in Dallas. From “Hello” to “Someone Like You,” this tribute transforms chart-topping hits into an intimate, multi-sensory concert that blends powerful music with an unforgettable atmosphere.
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes before the concert and late entry isn’t allowed, so plan to arrive early and seating is first come within your zone.
Where: 14902 Preston Road Dallas #1200, TX 75254
When: September 11-21
Why go: Titanic: The Exhibition brings history to life through immersive recreations, authentic artifacts, and powerful storytelling. With a boarding pass linked to a real passenger, you’ll step into detailed sets like the ship’s grand staircase, explore over 300 recovered items, and even walk across a glass floor above a simulated sea floor. It’s a moving and educational journey that connects you to the people and stories behind one of history’s most legendary voyages.
Good to know: Plan about an hour to explore the exhibition, though you may want extra time for the VR experience.
Where: Edison's (1724 Cockrell Ave, Dallas, TX 75215, 75215)
When: October 17, November 21, February 12
Why go: The Jazz Room brings the soulful energy of New Orleans straight to Dallas with live performances in an intimate, speakeasy-style setting. From timeless standards like When the Saints Go Marching In to spontaneous improvisations, the show captures the heart and spirit of jazz, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone looking for a stylish, feel-good escape.
Good to know: The venue is 18+ and has a full bar, so plan to arrive early, order a cocktail, and settle in for the music.
Where: Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest (2712 N Central Expy, Plano, TX, 75074)
When: October 16 through February 1
Why go: Step beyond the game table and into a living Dungeons & Dragons adventure where your choices shape the story. From battling iconic creatures like the Owlbear and Gelatinous Cube to exploring cinematic sets and earning experience points, this immersive quest blends fantasy, theater, and interactive gameplay. With every visit offering new outcomes, it’s an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and first-time adventurers.
Good to know: The quest lasts about an hour and can be replayed for different outcomes. While it’s family-friendly, some dark or intense moments may be unsettling for very young children, so parental discretion is advised.
Where: Grapevine Mall (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX, 76051)
When: October 9 through January 31
Why go: Bubble Planet takes visitors on a whimsical journey through themed rooms filled with larger-than-life bubbles, vibrant colors, and interactive technology. From VR adventures to sensory play, it’s an imaginative, family-friendly experience that sparks wonder for kids and adults alike.
Good to know: Socks required for the Bubble Bath area. Allow about 60 minutes.
Where: Irving Arts Center (3333 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, 75062)
When: September 26, November 2, January 16 and March 20
Why go: This reimagining of Sleeping Beauty blends classical ballet with dazzling light effects to create a modern take on the timeless fairytale. Glow-in-the-dark costumes and dynamic choreography bring the story to life in a way that’s visually stunning, family-friendly, and unlike any ballet you’ve seen before.
Good to know: 60-minute show with no intermission. Arrive early for best seating within your zone.
Where: Frontiers of Flight Museum (6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209)
When: October 31 and November 15
Why go: Experience the timeless music of The Beatles reimagined by the Listeso String Quartet in the glow of candlelight at Frontiers of Flight Museum. From Here Comes the Sun to Hey Jude, this intimate concert transforms legendary hits into stirring string arrangements, offering fans a magical new way to enjoy the world’s most iconic band.
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes before showtime, and late entry isn’t allowed.
Where: Station 4 (3911 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, 75219)
When: September 25 & 26, Select dates in October
Why go: AirOtic BITE! reimagines Halloween with a thrilling blend of cirque artistry, burlesque seduction, and immersive theater. From the moment the cocktail hour begins, you’re drawn into a dark, decadent world where acrobats defy gravity and vampires dance with danger. Equal parts spooky, sultry, and spectacular, it’s a one-night escape into a Halloween fantasy you won’t forget.
Good to know: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for a cocktail hour before the show begins at 7:00. This event is 21+ only.
From candlelit concerts and immersive art shows to historic tours and unique dining, fall in Dallas offers endless ways to celebrate the season. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a cultural night, or a one-of-a-kind date, these experiences highlight the best of what Dallas has to offer in 2025.
Don’t wait too long, tickets for popular events sell out fast. Secure your spot now and make this autumn in Dallas one to remember.
