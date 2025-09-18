12 Best Fall Activities and Events in London (2025)

Where: Corner Corner (Maritime St, London, SE16 7LL)

When: September 11 through February 1

Why go: Step into the world of Minecraft like never before in this fully immersive, real-life adventure. Armed with the Orb of Interaction, you’ll chop wood, mine gems, and battle mobs across seven themed biomes as you race to save the villagers from a zombie attack. With hands-on gameplay, interactive sets, and even an exclusive in-game reward for completing the quest, it’s a must-do for fans of all ages who want to bring their favorite game to life.