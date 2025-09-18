12 Best Fall Activities and Events in London (2025)

Wondering what to do in London? From iconic theatre shows and candlelit concerts to immersive exhibitions and seasonal celebrations, the city is packed with experiences you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re planning a cultural day out, a night on the town, or a weekend of exploring, London offers endless things to see and do.
Where: Sussex Mansions (79 - 85 Old Brompton Road, London, SW7 3LD)
When: September 25 through January 31
Why go: Banksy Limitless offers a rare chance to experience the provocative world of one of the most influential street artists in history. With 250 works on display, including certified originals, large-scale installations, and interactive elements like spray-painting your own t shirt. This exhibition brings the edge of street art into a prestigious London gallery.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The exhibition takes about an hour to explore, but allow extra time if you want to try the spray-painting activity and shop for souvenirs.
Where: Battersea Power Station (2 Circus Road East, London, SW11 8DQ)
When: September 11 through January 4
Why go: Step straight into the world of Jurassic World at Battersea Power Station, where 10 immersive zones bring dinosaurs to life on a scale you’ve only seen on screen. From walking beneath a towering Brachiosaurus to coming face-to-face with Blue the Velociraptor and the mighty T. rex, this official movie franchise experience delivers thrills for fans of all ages. With hands-on exhibits like the Creation Lab and real fossilized bones, it’s an adventure that blends blockbuster spectacle with educational wonder.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience lasts about 50 minutes and is best suited for children aged 3+.
Where: SENSAS (Arch 17 Miles Street, London, SW8 1RZ)
When: September 13 through December 31
Why go: SENSAS takes team bonding to the next level with a two-hour adventure that challenges all five senses through playful, surprising, and sometimes pitch-black workshops. Guided by the quirky “Master of Senses,” you and your group will laugh, connect, and step outside your comfort zones, making it a one-of-a-kind outing that mixes fun, fear, and discovery in equal measure.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Teams must have at least four participants, and the adventure lasts about two hours.
Where: ImmerseLDN, Excel Waterfront (Royal Victoria Dock 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL)
When: September 19 through January 4
Why go: Step into the world of Netflix’s hit series and test your nerve in Squid Game: The Experience. From outsmarting Young Hee in Red Light Green Light to crossing the Memory Steps bridge, every challenge recreates the tension and thrill of the show with an immersive, high-tech twist. With recreated sets, photo ops, and exclusive merch, it’s your chance to live the ultimate survival game without the deadly stakes.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The games last about 60 minutes, but you can extend your visit at the Night Market afterward.
Where: Central Hall Westminster (Storey's Gate, London, SW1H 9NH)
When: October 18 & 31, November 8, 22 & 28, December 20, January 16
Why go: From Inception to The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean, Hans Zimmer’s music has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable moments. Performed by the London Session Quartet under the glow of candlelight inside the historic Central Hall Westminster, this concert transforms sweeping film scores into an intimate, multi-sensory experience. It’s a must for film lovers and music fans alike.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes before the concert and late entry isn’t allowed, so plan to arrive early and seating is first come within your zone.
Where: Dock X London (Unit 1, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Road, London)
When: September 11 through February 1
Why go: The Legend of the Titanic Exhibition is London’s largest-ever showcase of the world’s most famous ship, blending history, technology, and storytelling into a powerful two-hour experience. With 360º projections, authentic artefacts, a virtual reality tribute to the Titanic’s band, and a breathtaking metaverse journey across the ship’s decks, it transports you back to 1912. From walking the Grand Staircase to uncovering moving passenger stories, this exhibition offers an unforgettable way to relive one of history’s most poignant events.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Allow around two hours to explore fully, including the VR and metaverse experiences.
Where: Corner Corner (Maritime St, London, SE16 7LL)
When: September 11 through February 1
Why go: Step into the world of Minecraft like never before in this fully immersive, real-life adventure. Armed with the Orb of Interaction, you’ll chop wood, mine gems, and battle mobs across seven themed biomes as you race to save the villagers from a zombie attack. With hands-on gameplay, interactive sets, and even an exclusive in-game reward for completing the quest, it’s a must-do for fans of all ages who want to bring their favorite game to life.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The adventure lasts about 45 minutes and is open to all ages, though children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Spagnoletti (27 Euston Road, London, NW1 2SD)
When: Select dates September through December
Why go: Dinner becomes theater at Sensory Feast, where projection mapping transforms your table into a canvas for magical stories that unfold with each course. Paired with a thoughtfully crafted three-course menu, this immersive dining experience blends flavor, fantasy, and artistry, making it an unforgettable night for couples, families, and anyone looking to add a touch of wonder to their evening in London.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience runs about 90 minutes and includes a three-course meal with meat, seafood, and vegan options. Drinks are sold separately, and seating may be communal unless tickets are purchased together.
Where: Unit 22 Fulton Road, Wembley
When: September 12 through October 31
Why go: Bubble Planet takes visitors on a whimsical journey through themed rooms filled with larger-than-life bubbles, vibrant colors, and interactive technology. From VR adventures to sensory play, it’s an imaginative, family-friendly experience that sparks wonder for kids and adults alike.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Socks required for the Bubble Bath area. Allow about 60 minutes.
Where: Paradox Museum London (90 Brompton Road, London, SW3 1JJ)
When: September 12 through October 31
Why go: At Paradox Museum London, reality is flipped upside down, literally. With over 50 interactive exhibits, from disappearing acts and upside-down rooms to the gravity-defying Zero Gravity add-on, it’s part science, part illusion, and all fun. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking to challenge their senses.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Most visits last around 90 minutes, but allow extra time if you plan to add experiences like the Zero Gravity Room. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and kids under 4 enter free.
Where: St Mary Le Strand Church (Strand, London, WC2R 1ES)
When: September 13 & 20, October 4, November 1
Why go: Performed by the acclaimed Piccadilly Sinfonietta inside the intimate, candlelit setting of St Mary Le Strand Church, this concert brings Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to life in a way that’s both moving and unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Seating within your ticket band is assigned on arrival, so arrive early for the best spots.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100-110 Euston Road, Kings Road, NW12AJ)
When: September 27, October 17, November 14, December 19
Why go: This isn’t just theatre, it’s a courtroom where you decide the verdict. In The Jury Experience: Diamonds, Lies, and a Dead Man, every testimony and piece of evidence pulls you deeper into the mystery of a missing $20 million necklace. With your votes shaping the outcome, no two shows are ever the same, making it a gripping, interactive night out that blends live performance with real moral dilemmas.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The show runs for 60 minutes and requires audience participation, bring a charged phone to scan QR codes and cast your votes.
From candlelit concerts and immersive art shows to historic tours and unique dining, autumn in London is filled with unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re planning a family day out, a cultural evening, or a one-of-a-kind date, these events showcase the very best of what London has to offer in 2025.
