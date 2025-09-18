12 Best Fall Activities and Events in Los Angeles (2025)

Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, 91203)

When: September 11 & 19, October 9, November 16, December 7 and February 14

Why go: The Jazz Room brings the soulful energy of New Orleans straight to Los Angeles with live performances in an intimate, speakeasy-style setting. From timeless standards like When the Saints Go Marching In to spontaneous improvisations, the show captures the heart and spirit of jazz, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone looking for a stylish, feel-good escape.