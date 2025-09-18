12 Best Fall Activities and Events in Los Angeles (2025)

Looking for the best things to do in LA this fall? From immersive art and candlelit concerts to quirky dinners and historic tours, Los Angeles is packed with fresh ways to spend crisp autumn days and cozy nights. Use this guide to plan your weekends, date nights, and family outings across the city.
Where: The Obscure (1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, 90013)
When: Select Dates in September
Why go: The Obscure isn’t just a cocktail tasting, it’s an immersive journey into a candlelit world where mixology meets storytelling. Across six pours, including house-made spirits and inventive cocktails, each sip is paired with legends, lore, and live artistry that make the experience feel part theater, part speakeasy, and entirely unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The experience runs about two hours and is 21+ only. Each “season” features a different six-pour menu, so repeat visits bring new stories and cocktails.
Where: LA Beverly Center (Space 852) Floor 8 (8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90048)
When: October 23 through November 23
Why go: Glow or Go transforms team play into a high-energy adventure that feels like stepping inside a video game. With neon-lit rooms, laser mazes, puzzles, and obstacle challenges, it’s an immersive test of reflexes and teamwork that ends in a dramatic paint explosion finale. Perfect for friends, families, or coworkers, it’s an unforgettable group outing that combines competition, collaboration, and nonstop fun.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The adventure lasts 75 minutes and requires sneakers or tennis shoes, no other footwear is allowed. Kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Los Angeles Equestrian Center (480 Riverside Drive, Burbank, 91506)
When: Weekends in September
Why go: The Cortège is more than a performance, it’s a living ritual that blends theater, music, dance, and myth into an unforgettable outdoor experience. Against the backdrop of dusk, audiences are immersed in a wordless procession featuring world-class choreography, large-scale puppetry, sculptural costumes, and a cinematic score.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The Cortège unfolds outdoors at dusk on a grassy field, so dress in layers and wear flat shoes for comfort. Doors close promptly at 8:20 p.m. and late entry is not permitted.
Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, 91203)
When: November 14 and 20
Why go: Step beyond traditional theater and into the jury box, where you decide the outcome of a gripping courtroom drama. As you weigh testimony, examine evidence, and deliberate with your fellow audience members, you’ll experience the tension and responsibility of justice in a way that’s immersive, thought-provoking, and unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Recommended 12+. Runs about 60 minutes.
Where: The Biltmore Los Angeles (506 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, 90071)
When: October 17, November 21 & 29, December 28, January 30 and February 6
Why go: Relive the golden age of jazz as PureSoul brings the timeless music of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole to life under the glow of candlelight. Inside the historic Biltmore Los Angeles, classics like Fly Me to the Moon and Unforgettable take on new magic in an intimate, multi-sensory setting that blends nostalgia, elegance, and atmosphere.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes before the concert and late entry isn’t allowed, so plan to arrive early and seating is first come within your zone.
Where: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch (10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232)
When: Everyday in October
Why go: A Los Angeles tradition for nearly four decades, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch brings the charm of a country farm to Culver City. With its pumpkin village, straw bale maze, petting zoo, and plenty of kid-friendly activities, it’s the ultimate family outing, a place where fall traditions meet fun, food, and endless photo-worthy moments.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Weekends can get busy, visiting on a weekday usually means shorter lines and more relaxed photo ops.
Where: Historic Glendale Theater (324 North Orange Street, Glendale, 91203)
When: September 11 & 19, October 9, November 16, December 7 and February 14
Why go: The Jazz Room brings the soulful energy of New Orleans straight to Los Angeles with live performances in an intimate, speakeasy-style setting. From timeless standards like When the Saints Go Marching In to spontaneous improvisations, the show captures the heart and spirit of jazz, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone looking for a stylish, feel-good escape.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The venue is 18+ and has a full bar, so plan to arrive early, order a cocktail, and settle in for the music.
Where: Wisteria Theater (7061 Vineland Avenue, North Hollywood, 91605)
When: Weekends in September
Why go: Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical gets a bold new reimagining at the Wisteria Theater, blending fairy-tale magic with modern staging and a fresh perspective. With rave reviews from LA Theatre Bites and Stage Scene LA, this limited run offers audiences the chance to experience Into the Woods as if for the very first time, witty, haunting, and unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The show runs about three hours with intermission, so plan for a full evening. Free on-site parking is available.
Where: City Club Los Angeles (555 Flower Street 51st Floor, Los Angeles, 90071)
When: October 17, November 7 and December 12
Why go: Dining in the Dark turns an ordinary meal into an extraordinary adventure by heightening your senses of taste and smell. With a blindfold as your guide, a secret three-course menu becomes a playful journey of discovery, where every bite feels richer, bolder, and more surprising. Set in the elegant City Club, it’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience perfect for couples, friends, or anyone seeking something unforgettable.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: A strict business casual dress code is enforced, so plan your outfit accordingly.
Where: CineVita (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, 90303)
When: Weekends in October and Select Dates in November
Why go: Tarantino Live transforms Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film soundtracks into a high-octane rock concert inside CineVita, one of the most breathtaking live venues in Los Angeles. With powerhouse performances, immersive staging, and Tarantino-inspired food and drinks, it’s part concert, part theater, and part movie magic, an electrifying night out whether you’re a fan of the films or just the music.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: The show runs about 2.5 hours with an intermission. It’s recommended for ages 16+ due to adult themes and stylized violence.
Where: Zipper Concert Hall (200 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, 90012)
When: September 19, October 16, November 2 and December 4
Why go: Experience the timeless music of The Beatles reimagined by the Orchid Quartet in the glow of candlelight at Zipper Concert Hall. From Here Comes the Sun to Hey Jude, this intimate concert transforms legendary hits into stirring string arrangements, offering fans a magical new way to enjoy the world’s most iconic band.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Doors open 45 minutes before showtime, and late entry isn’t allowed.
Where: TIME Nightclub (1875 Newport Blvd, 92627)
When: September 13, October 4, November 8
Why go: Forget everything you know about bingo. Bingo Loco takes the classic game and cranks it up into a full-blown party with rave rounds, dance-offs, lip-sync battles, and prizes as outrageous as the atmosphere. With comedian MCs, throwback anthems, and confetti showers, it’s a high-energy, unpredictable night where the bingo card is just the beginning.
Event Details & Tickets: Book Tickets Online
Good to know: Strictly 21+. Expect loud music, flashing lights, and high-energy antics, perfect for a party night out, but not ideal if you’re looking for a quiet game of bingo.
From candlelit concerts and immersive art shows to historic tours and unique dining, fall in Los Angeles offers endless ways to celebrate the season. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a cultural night, or a one-of-a-kind date, these experiences highlight the best of what LA has to offer in 2025.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter