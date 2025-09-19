Mi Casa Tu Casa: A Bad Bunny-Inspired Reggaetón House Party Heats Up Miami

The Dead Flamingo will be transformed into “La Casa de Bad Bunny,” a surreal reimagining of the artist’s iconic house-stage setup. Expect a night steeped in reggaetón culture with perreo-heavy beats, interactive installations, themed cocktails, and photo activations that drop guests directly into Benito’s orbit. As organizers put it... it’s the closest thing to being at the concert without hopping on a flight.

Early bird ticket holders score added perks, including a complimentary Bad Bunny-inspired shirt and two-day access to the week-long immersive installation leading up to the events. These pre-party activations promise surprise moments and unique photo opportunities not found at the actual concert. And for those who make it to the night itself? A secret surprise awaits—though, true to the spirit of exclusivity, details remain under wraps.