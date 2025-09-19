Mi Casa Tu Casa: A Bad Bunny-Inspired Reggaetón House Party Heats Up Miami
Miami’s nightlife scene is getting a larger-than-life dose of reggaetón this weekend. For those who couldn’t snag tickets to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico concerts, The Dead Flamingo is bringing the experience stateside with Mi Casa Tu Casa, an immersive house party inspired by Benito’s legendary stage design. The series kicks off Friday, September 19, and due to overwhelming demand, a third night has already been added on September 26.
A Party Straight Out of Benito’s World
The Dead Flamingo will be transformed into “La Casa de Bad Bunny,” a surreal reimagining of the artist’s iconic house-stage setup. Expect a night steeped in reggaetón culture with perreo-heavy beats, interactive installations, themed cocktails, and photo activations that drop guests directly into Benito’s orbit. As organizers put it... it’s the closest thing to being at the concert without hopping on a flight.
Early bird ticket holders score added perks, including a complimentary Bad Bunny-inspired shirt and two-day access to the week-long immersive installation leading up to the events. These pre-party activations promise surprise moments and unique photo opportunities not found at the actual concert. And for those who make it to the night itself? A secret surprise awaits—though, true to the spirit of exclusivity, details remain under wraps.
The Lineup: Miami Meets Reggaetón Royalty
Each evening features a curated DJ set that amplifies the perreo spirit:
Friday, September 19 at 9:30 PM — DJ Negra Fabulosa, fresh off tours with Becky G, Natti Natasha, and Nicky Jam.
Saturday, September 20 at 8:00 PM — DJ Illset (time recently updated).
Friday, September 26 at 9:30 PM — DJ A$AP Spiff, headlining the newly added date.
With a sold-out first night and limited tickets freshly released for the other shows, fans are being urged to move quickly before the chance disappears again.
The Venue: The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up at Casa Tiki
Mi Casa Tu Casa unfolds inside The Dead Flamingo, a pop-up concept operating within Casa Tiki on SW 8th Street. Powered by Better Days, the venue has redefined nightlife in Little Havana with its experimental approach, blending talent incubation, collaboration, and cultural heritage into every detail.
By day, The Dead Flamingo’s roots in mixology shine with an inventive drink menu, daily happy hours, and laid-back energy. By night, it evolves into a stage for Miami’s most dynamic events, from karaoke to immersive performances. The Mi Casa Tu Casa takeover highlights its ability to shape-shift into a fully realized house-party spectacle, showcasing the city’s pulse for creativity and reinvention.
Where and When
Location: The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up at Casa Tiki, 1728 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Dates: September 19, 20, and 26, 2025
Hours: Events begin at 8:00 PM or later, depending on the night
Tickets: A limited release is available for previously sold-out dates; purchase via the official link provided by organizers.
