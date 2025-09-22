Large lit DEB NYC sign at Robert Wagner Park during Dîner en Blanc
An illuminated DEB NYC sign lights up Robert Wagner Park as guests arrive for Dîner en Blanc 2025Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil

Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025: A Magical Evening at Robert Wagner Park

An All-White Soirée of Gastronomy, Fashion, and Community Unfolds Beneath the Statue of Liberty at Robert Wagner Park

On September 19, 2025, Dîner en Blanc returned to New York City, transforming Robert Wagner Park into an ethereal sea of white with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor. More than 4,000 elegantly dressed guests gathered for what has become one of the city’s most enchanting traditions: a pop-up dining experience that merges gastronomy, fashion, and community under the stars.

The Surprise & the Spectacle

True to its Parisian roots, the exact location remained secret until the very last moment. Guests, dressed in dazzling white ensembles, arrived carrying tables, chairs, and artfully prepared picnics. The reveal of Robert Wagner Park as this year’s backdrop—lush waterfront lawns framed by New York’s glittering skyline—was met with awe, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Guests arrive at Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025
Guests arrive at Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography
Large lit DEB NYC sign at Robert Wagner Park during Dîner en Blanc
Blooming Elegance in Full Bloom

The 2025 theme, Blooming Elegance, inspired guests to adorn tablescapes with whimsical floral arrangements and to elevate their attire with flower-inspired details. The result was a striking blend of creativity and couture, where style met imagination in a way only New York could deliver. The traditional napkin wave, signaling the start of dinner, created a breathtaking collective moment as thousands of white linens fluttered in the evening air.

Napkin wave at Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025
Napkin wave at Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

Culinary Highlights by Daniel Boulud

Adding to the night’s allure, celebrated French chef Daniel Boulud curated two exclusive picnic baskets for attendees. Inspired by the flavors of summer and rooted in French tradition, his creations epitomized the joie de vivre that Dîner en Blanc embodies. For many, enjoying a Boulud-prepared feast against the city’s iconic waterfront was the pinnacle of culinary indulgence.

Daniel Boulud's culinary expertise catered the event
Daniel Boulud's culinary expertise catered the eventPhoto Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

A Night of Music, Fashion & Connection

Beyond the food, the atmosphere buzzed with live music, laughter, and dancing on the grass. From chic gowns and linen suits to inventive accessories, the fashion was as much a highlight as the cuisine. Strangers became friends, and the park pulsed with a sense of unity and joy that made the evening feel at once glamorous and intimate.

Atmosphere at Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025
Atmosphere at Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

A Signature Goodbye

As always, guests left no trace behind—packing away crystal glasses, tables, and décor before vanishing into the night. It’s this fleeting, dreamlike quality that defines Dîner en Blanc: a celebration of elegance, community, and spontaneity that lingers long after the final song.

With its unmatched blend of mystery, style, and conviviality, Dîner en Blanc NYC 2025 at Robert Wagner Park proved once again why this all-white affair remains one of the city’s most coveted—and magical—events.
Large lit DEB NYC sign at Robert Wagner Park during Dîner en Blanc
