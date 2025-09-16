Backstage Radiance: Borghese Brings the Glow to Christian Siriano’s NYFW 2026 Show

Backstage at Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2026 runway show, the spotlight wasn’t just on the gowns—it was on the glow. Models stepped out with skin so luminous it practically had its own lighting, all thanks to Borghese’s streamlined ritual that blended Italian spa heritage with New York Fashion Week’s fast-paced glamour. And yes, we were there to witness the transformation firsthand… the glow was undeniable.