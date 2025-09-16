Model in bold orange look with radiant skin at Christian Siriano NYFW 2026
Borghese brings Italian spa-inspired radiance backstage at Christian Siriano’s NYFW 2026 showPhoto Courtesy of Mark Grgurich for Borghese
Fashion and Style

Backstage Radiance: Borghese Brings the Glow to Christian Siriano’s NYFW 2026 Show

An Italian Spa Ritual Meets the Runway With a Five-Minute Glow-Up
Published on

Backstage at Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2026 runway show, the spotlight wasn’t just on the gowns—it was on the glow. Models stepped out with skin so luminous it practically had its own lighting, all thanks to Borghese’s streamlined ritual that blended Italian spa heritage with New York Fashion Week’s fast-paced glamour. And yes, we were there to witness the transformation firsthand… the glow was undeniable.

Where Couture Meets Skincare Innovation

In an environment where every second counts, Borghese delivered what can only be described as instant runway-ready radiance. With 68 years of Italian craftsmanship guiding its approach, the brand leaned into its philosophy of minimal steps, maximum results. The backstage beauty moment proved that efficiency doesn’t mean compromise.

Borghese’s National Esthetician and Skin Expert, Gabriel Taylor, orchestrated the glow-ups with couture precision. Each model was treated to a five-minute facial featuring radiance-boosting products designed to soothe, hydrate, and illuminate. The centerpiece? Borghese’s NEW! Fluido Protettivo Advanced Spa Lift for Eyes, a multitasking eye cream that visibly lifted and brightened, ensuring the under-eye area popped under the runway lights.

A Skincare-First Beauty Look

The beauty direction for Siriano’s collection echoed a modern minimalism: a skincare-first approach with pared-back makeup to let the models’ natural radiance take center stage. The focus on the eyes added dimension, but the overall effect remained fresh, glowing, and cool. In other words, Borghese didn’t just prepare skin for the runway, it defined the look.

Model with sleek hair and glowing complexion backstage at NYFW 2026
A model showcases luminous skin after Borghese’s five-minute glow-up ritual backstagePhoto Courtesy of Mark Grgurich for Borghese

The Backstage Ritual Made Simple

The best part? This luminous transformation doesn’t have to stay backstage. Borghese’s ritual is designed for accessibility, bringing high-fashion glow into everyday routines:

  • Step 1 – Mask: Advanced Fango Active Mud or Advanced Fango Delicato Mud to purify, hydrate, and soothe in just five minutes.

  • Step 2 – Hydrate: Acqua Ristorativo Hydrating Concentrate—a drink of water for the skin.

  • Step 3 – Moisturize: Equilibrio Equalizing Restorative Moisturizer balances natural oils while delivering hydration.

  • Step 4 – De-Puff and Strengthen: Fluido Protettivo Advanced Eye Cream reduces puffiness, strengthens the skin barrier, and visibly lifts.

From Runway to Real Life

Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2026 show may have been about bold statements and sleek silhouettes, but Borghese made sure the beauty message was clear: glowing skin is always in style. By combining heritage Italian spa rituals with the pace of Fashion Week, Borghese proved that five minutes is all it takes to achieve a complexion worthy of the runway.

