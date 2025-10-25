Mary Lou’s Brings “Drowned Decadence” to Palm Beach with Its Dead Sirens Society Halloween Warehouse Party
Source: Mary Lou’s
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Palm Beach’s most irreverent nightlife institution, Mary Lou’s, is making a splash this Halloween season with a party unlike any other. On Saturday, November 1, the cult-favorite concept will debut its first-ever warehouse event—Mary Lou’s Presents: Dead Sirens Society—at the Northwood Art & Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach.
Set against the backdrop of industrial art and moody lighting, the night will unfold under the theme of “Drowned Decadence”, inviting guests to emerge as nautical muses resurrected from the deep. Think mermaids draped in sequins, sirens dripping in pearls, and pirates reborn with a touch of dark glamour. From 7 PM to 3 AM, the evening promises an extravagant convergence of costume, music, and atmosphere—all in signature Mary Lou’s style.
Snakehips Headlines the Sirens’ Stage
At the center of the storm is Snakehips, the British EDM duo behind the chart-topping hit “All My Friends.” Known for their magnetic blend of electronic beats, hip-hop influences, and sleek production, the duo will headline the night with a high-energy set designed to keep revelers dancing long after midnight. Their performance cements the Dead Sirens Society as this season’s must-attend Halloween event in Palm Beach.
An Immersive Halloween Experience
Guests are encouraged to embrace the event’s “Drowned Decadence” aesthetic—arriving as if they’ve been pulled from the ocean’s depths, but with elevated Palm Beach flair. The night will combine Mary Lou’s trademark sense of theatricality with the raw, artistic edge of its warehouse setting. Expect an atmosphere drenched in moody lighting, immersive soundscapes, and plenty of sea-born sparkle.
Tickets start at $75 for General Admission, available via the official event link.
The Legacy of Mary Lou’s
The brainchild of Alex Melillo, Joe Cervasio, and Topher Grubb, Mary Lou’s has become synonymous with Palm Beach’s contemporary nightlife revival—a decadent blend of high fashion, theatrical detail, and unrestrained fun. The concept draws inspiration from Mary Lou Curtis, Melillo’s grandmother, a revered local tastemaker whose boutique, La Shack, once defined Palm Beach style for icons like Jackie O. and Betty White.
Her mantra, “always have a sense of ridiculousness,” lives on in the spirit of every Mary Lou’s event. What was once Berto’s Bait & Tackle has been reimagined into a modern-day Palm Beach fantasy, paying homage to the opulence of the 1970s and 80s while offering a contemporary playground for today’s scene-makers.
The Dead Sirens Society is a natural evolution of that ethos—an evening that merges artistry, irreverence, and a touch of danger. It’s not just another Halloween party; it’s a statement on what nightlife in Palm Beach can be when imagination leads the way.
As Snakehips takes the stage and the waves of music swell through the warehouse, one thing is certain—Mary Lou’s has redefined Halloween in Palm Beach with a party as glamorous as it is gloriously unhinged.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.