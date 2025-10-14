Miami’s Most Extravagant Halloween Parties and Dinners of 2025

In Miami, Halloween doesn’t sneak in quietly—it arrives dressed in velvet and neon, pulsing through the city with cinematic flair. The Magic City’s most coveted venues transform into immersive worlds where artistry meets indulgence: rooftops turn into moonlit runways, hotels become stages for costumed theater, and cocktails tell stories as vivid as the décor. Each celebration is a study in spectacle, crafted for those who prefer their chills served with caviar and candlelight. This year’s lineup proves once again that in Miami, Halloween is less about fright and more about fantasy, decadence, and the delicious thrill of being seen.