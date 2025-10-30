“Midnight at the Met” Sets a High Bar for Halloween in New York

More than 300 guests stepped into a dreamscape shaped by fashion, performance and contemporary art. The invitation challenged attendees to “dress like it’s your last day of your life,” and the result was a kinetic exhibition of avant-garde costumes that felt equal parts Met Gala statement and theatrical masquerade. Designer Marc Bouwer created Rowland’s striking ensemble, with her interpretation of “fire” playing against Bouwer’s own “Ice” costume. Golden light flooded the room, adding atmosphere to an already transportive setting.