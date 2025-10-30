“Midnight at the Met” Sets a High Bar for Halloween in New York
New York’s fall calendar has no shortage of soirées, but “Midnight at the Met” stood in a category of its own this Halloween season. Hosted by Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl, the annual celebration unfolded at Chelsea Industrial, where the evening transformed into an imaginative, couture-inflected playground that celebrated creativity in all its forms.
More than 300 guests stepped into a dreamscape shaped by fashion, performance and contemporary art. The invitation challenged attendees to “dress like it’s your last day of your life,” and the result was a kinetic exhibition of avant-garde costumes that felt equal parts Met Gala statement and theatrical masquerade. Designer Marc Bouwer created Rowland’s striking ensemble, with her interpretation of “fire” playing against Bouwer’s own “Ice” costume. Golden light flooded the room, adding atmosphere to an already transportive setting.
A Night Staged as Living Art
Chelsea Industrial offered a dramatic canvas for the evening’s choreography, which elevated Halloween far beyond themed party conventions. In one corner, a live painter worked in real time, transforming her gestures into a textured canvas that evolved as the night unfolded. Surrounding her, sculptural pieces and interactive displays created opportunities for guests to encounter art both passively and playfully.
The room periodically shifted energy with performance, most memorably during a standout musical appearance by Luke K, whose portrayal of Cher earned thunderous applause. Blending costume, character and voice, the performance captured the theatrical edge that has come to define the party’s reputation.
The Guest List
The crowd reflected a distinctive cross-section of New York culture, spanning fashion, philanthropy, business and entertainment. Notable attendees included Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Hank Stampfl, Ramona Singer, Noreen Donovan, James Brynes, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Sandra Ripert, Gianni Musso, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Cindy Guyer, Niki Haskell, Marco Maranghello, Jose Castelo Branco, Kyle Farmery, Alan Wilzig, Sir Ivan, Paola and Arnie Rosenshein, Ann Van Ness, Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Peter Thomas Roth, Lauren Day Roberts, Andrew Molen, Elyse Slaine, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Pamela Morgan, Amy Ralston Povah, Wendy Federman, Missy and Dr. Jerry Lubliner, Sergio Zapata and Paul Margolin, Les and Katarina Feldman, Cristina Fontanelli, Jane Pontarelli, James and Elvira Grau, Maria and Ken Fishel, Diana Mahrach, Carmen D’Alessio, Cheri Kaufman and Bill Sclight.
Rowland’s sculptural look was created by Marc Bouwer, complemented by hairstyling from Marco Maranghello and makeup by Nellie.
Creative Partners
“Midnight at the Met” was produced with the support of a robust creative team and sponsor roster, whose work shaped the evening’s couture-meets-fantasy aesthetic. The lineup included BIATCH Tequila, Blace’s Chelsea Industrial, DJ Deroza, Drape Kings, Elite PleaseBSeated, Kendall Kreations (balloon installation), Luminae Productions (lighting), Luxe Events (chandeliers), Marcy Brownstein Catering, Perfect Serve NYC (flair bartending), Posy Flowers NYC (floral design) and Revel Rouge (event production and curation).
About Leesa Rowland
Born in Austin, Texas, and raised by an artist and a college professor, Leesa Rowland studied broadcast journalism before training as an actress at the Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles. Her resume spans film, television and stage work, as well as extensive philanthropic commitment.
A longtime vegan, she has supported Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and serves as president of Animal Ashram, the non-profit she founded in 2013. Her artistic interests continue to expand, most recently into comedy. Rowland has studied with Richard Kline, known for his role as Larry on Three’s Company, and continues training in improv and sketch at Upright Citizens Brigade, whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sanz, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.
Halloween Reimagined
“Midnight at the Met” bridged art and imagination to create a celebration that felt deeply reflective of New York’s creative spirit. The evening unfolded like a living exhibition, where fashion became sculpture, performance became narrative and guests became part of the installation. The event reinforced that Halloween is more than costume; it is an invitation to experiment, express and revel in fantasy.
As New York’s cultural landscape continues to evolve, this celebration has emerged as a highlight of the fall season, offering a playful yet elevated expression of glamour and ingenuity.
