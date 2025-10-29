Anteprima SS26: Izumi Ogino and Takahiro Iwasaki Transform Fragility into Strength at Milan Fashion Week
Fashion as Sculpture: A Collaboration Rooted in Reflection
At Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, Anteprima presented a collection that blurred the boundary between art and apparel. Under the creative direction of Izumi Ogino, the brand unveiled a new collaboration with Japanese sculptor Takahiro Iwasaki, known for his intricate miniature installations and meditative interpretations of memory, decay, and reconstruction.
Titled “Echoes of Transience. From fragility, we build. From decay, we create,” the collection transformed the runway into a contemplative space, a visual dialogue on impermanence and regeneration. Drawing on Iwasaki’s sculptural language, Ogino reimagined the act of creation as both an artistic and spiritual exercise, where imperfection and endurance coexist.
The result was a deeply symbolic presentation that found beauty in the overlooked and strength in the delicate.
The Architecture of Emotion
Anteprima’s Spring/Summer 2026 show unfolded like a living installation. The runway featured a reflective pond, symbolizing both transience and structure, while garments echoed the geometric rhythm of Iwasaki’s towers and temples. Each silhouette carried an architectural quality, sharp yet weightless, precise yet poetic.
“Dust, thread, hair, memory”—elements that often go unnoticed—became central motifs in Ogino’s creative narrative. Through careful layering, transparent fabrics, and interplays of light and shadow, the designer channeled Iwasaki’s Zen philosophy into tactile form. Lightweight knits, translucent voiles, and eco-conscious fibers moved fluidly around the body, suggesting both vulnerability and persistence.
Unconventional textures, recycled threads, metallic yarns, and biodegradable fabrics, reflected the sculptor’s tactile approach, while reinforcing Anteprima’s continued commitment to sustainability.
Craft, Sustainability, and Transformation
Ogino’s partnership with Iwasaki extended beyond concept and into craft. The collection incorporated recycled and regenerated materials, including nylon and polyester, sourced from eco-friendly production processes. Artisans employing zero-waste techniques contributed to the construction of each piece, demonstrating that sustainability can itself be a form of artistry.
Every garment told a story of reinvention: coats with trompe-l’œil detailing, short trenches and cotton bermudas cut with unisex appeal, and mesh knitwear printed with Iwasaki’s artwork. Polo shirts and skirts echoed the textures of industrial nets, translating utilitarian design into poetic expression.
The collaboration embodied Anteprima’s ongoing philosophy, transforming fashion into an art form that reflects both human fragility and creative endurance.
A Palette of Renewal
Color played a central role in conveying optimism amid introspection. The collection’s palette shifted between vivid and gentle tones: blue, green, yellow, and pink balanced by ivory, mint, and peach, while wisteria, lilac, and violet added subtle luminosity. Orange, used sparingly on sculptural helmets, served as a visual metaphor for human intervention and rebuilding—a touch of vitality amid contemplation.
These hues, paired with reflective and semi-transparent surfaces, created a visual rhythm that recalled Iwasaki’s suspended landscapes, structures that seem both solid and fleeting, rooted and ethereal.
An Artistic Dialogue Beyond Fashion
Anteprima’s SS26 collection reaffirmed the brand’s place at the intersection of contemporary art and fashion. Ogino’s collaboration with Iwasaki did more than merge disciplines; it created a shared vocabulary of form, texture, and emotion. The designer’s vision—of fragility as potential, and impermanence as creation, resonated through every garment.
In a season defined by spectacle, Anteprima offered something quieter yet more profound: a meditation on beauty that endures, even as it transforms.
Through this collaboration, the brand continues its mission to make fashion not just wearable, but reflective, a poetic architecture of the human experience.
