Troutbeck Returns With Its Annual Holiday Bazaar in New York’s Hudson Valley
Troutbeck ushers in the festive season with the return of its Holiday Bazaar, a two-day celebration dedicated to thoughtful craftsmanship, elevated design, and independent makers. Held December 6 and 7, 2025, the gathering transforms the historic property into a holiday marketplace showcasing an artful mix of favorite shops, local artisans, jewelers, and boutique fashion houses. Toys, flowers, tabletop treasures, and giftable curiosities round out the experience, creating a setting rooted in understated luxury and community spirit.
This annual tradition has become a hallmark of the Troutbeck lifestyle. Rather than a hurried shopping fair, the Holiday Bazaar feels more akin to a gathering of creatives; a place where conversation flows, pieces feel personal, and guests experience the joy of gift-giving in its most intentional form.
Dates, Setting, and Guest Access
The Bazaar unfolds across Troutbeck’s Manor House and Ballroom. Public hours run Saturday, December 6 from 11:00AM to 4:00PM, and Sunday, December 7 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM. Hotel guests and Troutbeck Members receive early access on Saturday beginning at 10:00AM, along with priority for dining reservations. Attendance is complimentary with RSVP, reinforcing the feeling of an open-door celebration centered on discovery.
Throughout the weekend, gift wrapping joins seasonal bites, warm drinks, and an engaging children’s program featuring hands-on activities and outdoor play. Families, collectors, and design-minded shoppers will find themselves at ease wandering room to room, each space presenting a fresh perspective on beauty and craft.
Vendors Spotlight: Craftsmanship at the Forefront
The 2025 lineup gathers talent from Dutchess and Litchfield counties along with select names from farther afield. Whether drawn to fashion, art, ceramics, jewelry, or homeware, guests will find a distinct point of view at every table.
Featured vendors include:
Mary MacGill – Hand-wrought jewelry with an ethereal sensibility
M A R C H É – Curated antique homeware, tabletop, and artworks
two – Modern caftans and minimalist accessories
Rentrayage – Sustainable home and fashion led by designer Erin Beatty
Le Jardin – A flower farm merging artful florals with pastoral beauty
Broken Telephone – Sustainably cool childrenswear and vintage finds
House of RoRo – Small-batch handmade wooden furniture for kids; custom orders placed before November 10 may be picked up during the Bazaar
Russell Janis – Knitwear, textiles, and ceramics created by artists
Pinnacle – Curated womenswear for all occasions
Gretchen M. – Vintage-inspired dresses and sets by actress-designer Gretchen Mol
Little-Ish – Groovy toys, whimsical décor, and playful apparel
Peggy Mercury – Apothecary, art, and accessories
Dumais Made – Ceramic lighting, furniture, and objects locally crafted with sculptural finesse
Wassaic Project – The region’s celebrated art-centered community organization
Inga-Lena – Silk-focused womenswear defined by romance and simplicity
Folkways Wine – Expertly curated food, wine, and specialty drink accessories
The selection underscores Troutbeck’s commitment to small businesses that value technique, artistry, and storytelling. Returning favorites appear alongside notable newcomers, balancing continuity with fresh perspective.
A Thoughtful Experience Rooted in Seasonal Joy
The Bazaar embodies a sophisticated holiday mood without pretense. The Manor House and Ballroom become a tapestry of texture: hand-thrown ceramics, refined womenswear, floral creations, wooden toys, silk pieces that feel heirloom-worthy, and modern home objects ready for seasonal tables. Conversations unfold with the makers themselves, adding intimacy and insight to each purchase.
Families can make a day of it, with outdoor activities complementing the children’s program. Shoppers may linger over a glass of wine, explore the grounds, or take advantage of early dining access for a leisurely lunch.
More than a Market
The Holiday Bazaar encapsulates Troutbeck’s ethos: an invitation to slow down, discover, and savor. It is a weekend designed for gathering, supporting independent artisans, and selecting thoughtful gifts that carry meaning long after the holiday season passes.
Those seeking a refined, inspiring holiday experience will find the Annual Holiday Bazaar to be a highlight of the Hudson Valley calendar, blending style, community, and a sense of celebration.
