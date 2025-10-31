Troutbeck Returns With Its Annual Holiday Bazaar in New York’s Hudson Valley

Troutbeck ushers in the festive season with the return of its Holiday Bazaar, a two-day celebration dedicated to thoughtful craftsmanship, elevated design, and independent makers. Held December 6 and 7, 2025, the gathering transforms the historic property into a holiday marketplace showcasing an artful mix of favorite shops, local artisans, jewelers, and boutique fashion houses. Toys, flowers, tabletop treasures, and giftable curiosities round out the experience, creating a setting rooted in understated luxury and community spirit.