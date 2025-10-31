Carne by Allora Brings Italian Steakhouse Nostalgia to Downtown Brooklyn
A New Chapter for a Storied Brooklyn Landmark
NEW YORK (October 21, 2025) – The scent of seared bistecca and saffron risotto now fills the halls of the Hilton Brooklyn, where Carne by Allora has officially opened its doors. The restaurant marks the latest venture from Promise Hospitality Group, blending the warmth of a nostalgic Italian steakhouse with the soul of a neighborhood red sauce institution.
Located at 140 Schermerhorn Street on the corner of Smith Street—at the crossroads of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn—the new space breathes fresh life into a landmark steeped in history. Built on the former site of a Victorian-era rope factory once vital to New York’s shipbuilding industry, the property retains an echo of its maritime past. Rope motifs, brass accents, and a palette of deep ocean tones shape the bar and lounge, paying homage to the site’s 19th-century ropewalk that once supplied rigging for the city’s sailing vessels.
An Italian Steakhouse With Heart and Heritage
At Carne by Allora, Executive Chef Pietro Aletto delivers a menu that captures the intimacy of Italian dining while honoring steakhouse traditions. The Neapolitan-born chef—known for his work at Grand Street Pizza and collaborations with culinary luminaries Christina Tosi, Jonathan Benno, and Andrew Carmellini—curates dishes that feel both familiar and refined.
The menu reads like a love letter to Italy’s culinary soul. Centerpieces include a Milanese presentation of Osso Buco with Saffron Risotto and Bistecca alla Fiorentina, grilled with Florentine-style herbs and lemon. The Pork Chop Scarpariello anchors the savory offerings with rustic charm, while handmade pastas bring softness and seasonality to the table. Diners can indulge in Ravioli with Squash, Brown Butter and Sage or a perfectly balanced Pasta all’Amatriciana—the Roman classic that embodies Carne’s devotion to authenticity.
Even the bar menu tells a story. Small bites range from a Parmigiano Reggiano fondue cheeseburger to the housemade one-pound Polpetta, a signature meatball that channels Italian comfort through Brooklyn’s modern lens. Mozzarella in Carrozza, Italy’s golden, breaded answer to the grilled cheese, arrives crisp and ready for dipping into bright pomodoro sauce. Each dish reinforces Carne’s central philosophy: simplicity, craftsmanship, and connection.
The Art of the Italian Cocktail
The bar program, directed by David Choi, elevates the Italian aperitivo into an art form. As Mixologist and Director of Operations, Choi has designed cocktails that balance memory with innovation—reviving the classics while infusing them with Italian nuance. Negronis age gracefully in oak barrels, martinis soften with olive oil infusions, and spritzes receive thoughtful reinterpretations for contemporary tastes.
Signature drinks include the Limoncello Sicilian Sidecar, Olive Oil Vesper Martini, Tiramisu Espresso Martini, and Amaro Sour. For those seeking a non-alcoholic pairing, the Sicilian Spritz offers balance and elegance without compromise. The wine list underscores the restaurant’s dual identity: a foundation of robust Italian reds and whites complemented by a curated selection of new-world labels.
A Toast to Brooklyn’s Evolving Dining Scene
With its rich narrative, Carne by Allora positions itself not just as a restaurant, but as a bridge between Brooklyn’s industrial past and its modern culinary renaissance. Within the Hilton’s newly revitalized interior, the space feels both rooted and forward-thinking—a reflection of Brooklyn itself.
For Promise Hospitality Group, Carne is a statement of intent: to create spaces where legacy meets luxury and every plate carries a sense of place. In a borough that thrives on authenticity, this Italian steakhouse feels right at home.
Carne by Allora
140 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Open for dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PromiseHospitalityGroup.com | Instagram: @carnebyallora
Phone: (929) 337-1280
