Carne by Allora Brings Italian Steakhouse Nostalgia to Downtown Brooklyn

Located at 140 Schermerhorn Street on the corner of Smith Street—at the crossroads of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn—the new space breathes fresh life into a landmark steeped in history. Built on the former site of a Victorian-era rope factory once vital to New York’s shipbuilding industry, the property retains an echo of its maritime past. Rope motifs, brass accents, and a palette of deep ocean tones shape the bar and lounge, paying homage to the site’s 19th-century ropewalk that once supplied rigging for the city’s sailing vessels.