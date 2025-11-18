Best Things to Do in Miami for the Holidays

There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Miami, where sunshine, palm trees, and ocean breezes give the season its own vibrant twist. The city comes alive with waterfront light displays, tropical-themed celebrations, cultural festivals, and outdoor events that make winter feel bright and breezy. Whether you’re escaping the cold or calling Miami home, these are the holiday happenings, performances, and experiences that define the Magic City’s festive season in 2025.
Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156)
When: Select dates November 20 – January 11
Why go: NightGarden transforms Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden into a glowing, otherworldly experience where nature meets immersive art. Wander through illuminated pathways, activate interactive installations like the Tree of Life, discover hidden fairies, and explore whimsical detours. With movie nights under the stars, new light features, and delicious bites from local food trucks, it’s one of Miami’s most enchanting holiday traditions.
Good to know: The experience lasts about 60 minutes. Check the schedule for special movie nights and pop-up shopping experiences throughout the season.
Where: Miami Marine Stadium (3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key Beach Park, Miami, FL 33133)
When: November 21 & 22
Why go: For two magical nights, the sky above Miami transforms into a stage of light and sound. DroneArt Show returns to the iconic Marine Stadium with a mesmerizing symphony of hundreds of illuminated drones moving in perfect harmony with live classical music. It’s a rare fusion of technology and artistry that turns the night sky into a living canvas, an open-air performance unlike anything else in the city.
Good to know: The show lasts about 65 minutes, with doors opening two hours before
Where: Miami Theater Center (9806 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, 33138)
When: December 20, January 30, February 21, April 11, June 13
Why go: This reimagining of Sleeping Beauty blends classical ballet with dazzling light effects to create a modern take on the timeless fairytale. Glow-in-the-dark costumes and dynamic choreography bring the story to life in a way that’s visually stunning, family-friendly, and unlike any ballet you’ve seen before.
Good to know: 60-minute show with no intermission. Arrive early for best seating within your zone.
Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel (1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: December 21
Why go: The Christmas Family Ball turns the grand ballroom of the Loews Miami Beach Hotel into a magical holiday world where beloved characters, music, and live performance come together in an immersive family celebration. Enjoy a 1.5-hour theatrical show featuring ballet, acrobats, illusionists, Christmas carols, and enchanting fairytale characters, plus a festive pre-show filled with photo ops, Santa’s Post Office, and holiday treats. It’s elegant, imaginative, and designed to create lasting memories for families with children ages 2–12.
Good to know: Arrive one hour early for pre-show activities and holiday shopping. Each child receives a special gift. Festive attire is encouraged.
Where: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (464 Northeast 16th Street, Miami, FL 33132)
When: December 20
Why go: This candlelit holiday concert brings the magic of The Nutcracker and other winter classics to life inside one of Miami’s most beautiful historic cathedrals. Performed by the Collins Quartet, the evening blends beloved seasonal pieces from O Holy Night and Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers with the warm, flickering glow of hundreds of candles. It’s atmospheric, elegant, and a perfect way to experience holiday music in an intimate, unforgettable setting.
Good to know: The concert starts promptly, and late entry isn’t permitted. Doors open one hour early, and seating within each zone is first come, first served.
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay (1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132)
When: December 13 and 20
Why go: Celebrate the season with a nostalgic, under-the-stars tribute to Frank Sinatra’s most beloved holiday classics. Set against the stunning waterfront views of Biscayne Bay, this intimate concert features one of Florida’s top jazz vocalists performing songs Sinatra made timeless from “White Christmas” to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” With a full bar, light bites, and a warm, lounge-style atmosphere, it’s the perfect Miami holiday night out for music lovers.
Good to know: The 90-minute performance includes a short intermission. Doors open one hour before showtime, and late entry isn’t permitted. The event will be rescheduled in case of inclement weather.
Where: Zoo Miami (12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33177)
When: Select nights November 21 – December 30
Why go: Zoo Lights transforms Zoo Miami into a glowing, family-friendly nighttime adventure filled with colorful light displays, holiday music, themed photo spots, and cheerful seasonal activities. Wander through illuminated pathways, enjoy festive treats, and take part in kid-friendly fun like animal-shaped light sculptures, arts and crafts, and holiday character meet-and-greets.
Good to know: The event is entirely outdoors, so dress for evening weather. Certain nights feature special themes and activities, so check the schedule when booking.
Where: Fort Lauderdale, FL (along the 12-mile parade route in Broward County)
When: December 13
Why go: Dubbed “The Best Show on H2O,” this dazzling parade of illuminated boats is South Florida’s premier holiday spectacle. From yacht-sized floats adorned with lights and music, to fireworks over the water and cheering crowds lining the route, the Winterfest Boat Parade kicks off the season in unforgettable style. With a theme like “Yacht Rock of Ages” for 2025, the event blends festive glamour with oceanfront magic.
Good to know: Expect large crowds and waterfront viewing spots fill up quickly. Tickets are available for reserved boat rides or vantage points, and early arrival is highly recommended. The experience is outdoors and along the water so dress for breezy evening weather.
Where: Tropical Park (7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155)
When: November 13 – January 4
Why go: Spanning more than 14 acres, Christmas Wonderland is one of the largest holiday attractions in the country and Miami’s most over-the-top festive celebration. Stroll through six immersive holiday worlds like Santa’s Village, Arctic Delight, and Sweet Street; wander the half-mile Tinsel Trail light display; and carnival rides, from classic coasters to the towering 150-foot Eye in the Sky Ferris wheel. With nightly live shows, meet-and-greets with Santa, and endless treats from local vendors, it’s a vibrant, high-energy holiday experience perfect for families.
Good to know: Tickets often sell out early, so it’s best to book in advance. Free parking is available on site, and a complimentary trolley service runs from the parking area to the entrance.
Where: Eden Roc Miami Beach (4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140)
When: December 21
Why go: Celebrate the season with a warm, candlelit performance of beloved Christmas music inside the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach. With the Collins Quartet performing classics from The Nutcracker, Feliz Navidad, O Holy Night, and modern favorites like Last Christmas and All I Want for Christmas Is You, this intimate concert blends nostalgia, elegance, and holiday cheer. It’s a magical way to enjoy festive music in one of Miami’s most beautiful beachfront settings.
Good to know: The 60-minute concert begins promptly, and late entry isn’t allowed. Doors open an hour early and seating within each zone is first come, first served.
From glowing gardens and waterfront concerts to family festivals and candlelit performances, Miami brings its own warm, tropical magic to the holiday season. Whether you’re seeking immersive light displays, festive music, or memorable outings with friends and family, the city offers endless ways to celebrate. For even more holiday experiences happening across Miami, visit fever.com to explore the full lineup of seasonal events.
