Best Things to Do in Miami for the Holidays

Where: Miami Marine Stadium (3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key Beach Park, Miami, FL 33133)

When: November 21 & 22

Why go: For two magical nights, the sky above Miami transforms into a stage of light and sound. DroneArt Show returns to the iconic Marine Stadium with a mesmerizing symphony of hundreds of illuminated drones moving in perfect harmony with live classical music. It’s a rare fusion of technology and artistry that turns the night sky into a living canvas, an open-air performance unlike anything else in the city.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to know: The show lasts about 65 minutes, with doors opening two hours before