A 24 Karat Holiday Moment: Park Terrace Hotel Unveils Its Golden Kaleidoscope Christmas Tree Above Bryant Park
New York has no shortage of holiday traditions, but the start of the 2025 season introduced a moment that felt especially celebratory. On Wednesday, November 12, Park Terrace Hotel welcomed guests for A 24 Karat Golden Kaleidoscope Christmas—a festive evening designed to usher in the city’s most spirited time of year. Steps from Bryant Park’s iconic Winter Village and nestled along West 40th Street, the boutique hotel transformed its lobby and private lounge, BRANCH, into an ode to warm light, refined holiday style, and New York’s enduring sense of merriment.
The evening marked the return of the hotel’s custom golden lobby tree, a centerpiece created in collaboration with Jesse Cooper of Light the Lights, who has become known for designing holiday installations that merge craft, scale, and contemporary ornamentation. This year’s tree—a soaring 15-foot sculpture glowing with champagne-tinted brilliance—was illuminated with a trio of specialized lighting sequences. As the patterns shifted, the branches shimmered with a kaleidoscope effect reminiscent of a bubbling glass of sparkling wine. Soft gold, warm amber, and radiant white tones moved through the tree like an effervescent cascade, giving the lobby an atmosphere that felt both celebratory and inviting.
A Holiday Welcome Framed by Craft and Warmth
The invitation set the tone early: handcrafted décor by Light the Lights, artisanal wrapping accents by London Penny, and hot chocolate by Chocolat Moderne. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by the aroma of seasonal spices and the soft glow of the hotel’s signature lighting, a contrast to the evening’s crisp November air outside Bryant Park. Park Terrace has always embraced a contemporary yet comforting aesthetic, and the palette of golden illumination created an immediate sense of holiday anticipation.
Attendees were invited to add the final touches to the lobby tree, a participatory detail that emphasized the hotel’s theme of shared seasonal tradition. As guests moved throughout the space, it became clear that the event was not simply a decorative showcase but a thoughtfully layered celebration meant to bring people into the process of “decking the halls.”
BRANCH: A Seasonal Celebration Above the Park
After the lobby gathering, the celebration continued at BRANCH—the hotel’s members- and guests-only lounge on the sixth floor. Long regarded as one of the building’s most intimate spaces, BRANCH overlooks Bryant Park with a vantage point that highlights the city’s architectural rhythm. At night, with the holiday lights of Midtown beginning to glow, the lounge setting felt especially atmospheric.
The team unveiled its holiday cocktails and small bites, curated to complement the season’s emphasis on comfort and indulgence. Guests moved through the lounge sampling drinks that showcased winter spices, citrus brightness, and rich, warming profiles typical of cold-weather mixology. Savory bites and sweet selections paired with the cocktails, encouraging a slow, social rhythm that gave the evening its pacing.
BRANCH’s ambiance—soft lighting, curated art, warm textures, and an elevated but unpretentious atmosphere—made it feel like the kind of holiday gathering New Yorkers look forward to all year: stylish, cozy, and distinctly tied to place.
A Holiday Event Rooted in Community and Craft
Park Terrace Hotel has long embraced its proximity to Bryant Park, and this event reinforced the property’s connection to the neighborhood’s cultural and seasonal identity. With Winter Village officially underway, the hotel’s Golden Kaleidoscope Christmas tree added a new visual landmark to Midtown’s holiday landscape. The tree’s three-sequence illumination system, designed to emulate a champagne-like sparkle, offered a modern interpretation of New York holiday glamour—classic in its gold tones, yet innovative in its lighting design.
The evening’s experience was also shaped by the hotel’s dedication to curated partnerships. Light the Lights brought its signature precision to the décor, London Penny contributed refined wrapping details that added color and craft, and Chocolat Moderne’s hot chocolate introduced a layer of indulgence synonymous with the winter season. These elements created a cohesive environment where every detail felt intentional.
A Radiant Start to the 2025 Holiday Season
By the time the evening concluded, Park Terrace Hotel had successfully signaled the arrival of the 2025 holiday season with clarity: glamour without excess, warmth without nostalgia overload, and an atmosphere shaped by design, culinary care, and the communal spirit of the season. Guests left with a sense that the hotel—not only a destination for travelers but a gathering point for New Yorkers—had once again positioned itself at the center of Midtown’s holiday narrative.
As the golden tree continues to glow throughout the season, visitors and locals alike will find that Park Terrace Hotel’s 24 Karat Golden Kaleidoscope Christmas offers more than visual impact. It represents a renewed appreciation for thoughtfully crafted experiences, blending hospitality, artistry, and the joy of shared celebration right above Bryant Park.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.