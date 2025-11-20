A 24 Karat Holiday Moment: Park Terrace Hotel Unveils Its Golden Kaleidoscope Christmas Tree Above Bryant Park

The evening marked the return of the hotel’s custom golden lobby tree, a centerpiece created in collaboration with Jesse Cooper of Light the Lights, who has become known for designing holiday installations that merge craft, scale, and contemporary ornamentation. This year’s tree—a soaring 15-foot sculpture glowing with champagne-tinted brilliance—was illuminated with a trio of specialized lighting sequences. As the patterns shifted, the branches shimmered with a kaleidoscope effect reminiscent of a bubbling glass of sparkling wine. Soft gold, warm amber, and radiant white tones moved through the tree like an effervescent cascade, giving the lobby an atmosphere that felt both celebratory and inviting.