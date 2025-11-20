Moss Debuts on Fifth Avenue: New York’s Newest Private Members’ Club Redefines Wellness, Culture, and Intelligent Leisure

Just as essential to Moss’s identity is its commitment to movement, balance, and restoration. This philosophy comes to life at Bedrock Aquatics & Athletics, a 20,000-square-foot fitness and wellness universe spanning two floors within the club. Here, members can access training spaces, plunge pools, a sauna, a spa, and a hammam — all crafted to support both high-intensity performance and grounded recovery. The space is designed as a true oasis, encouraging New Yorkers to restore their energy before reentering the city’s perpetual rhythm.